Characteristics Of New Ultra-Budget Xiaomi Smartphone Reveal

1/27/2025 3:14:50 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, is preparing to launch a new
ultra-budget smartphone, the Redmi A4, which will succeed the A3
model introduced in February 2024. Information about the device's
specifications has been leaked from several sources, according to
GizmoChina, Azernews reports.
Based on FCC certification data and a Xiaomi code leak, the
Redmi A4 (model number - C3Z) will be equipped with a Unisoc T615
processor (UMS9230E), the same chipset found in the Tecno Spark Go
1. Manufactured using 12-nanometer process technology, the chipset
features two ARM Cortex-A75 cores, six Cortex-A55 cores, and an ARM
Mali-G57 MP1 graphics processor. According to GizmoChina, this
combination provides sufficient performance for basic tasks in the
budget segment.
The Redmi A4 will be available in four memory configurations:
3/64 GB, 4/64 GB, 4/128 GB, and 6/128 GB. The device will run
Android 15 and support 5G networks.
Rumors suggest the smartphone will feature an IPS display with a
resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate, a modest
primary camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18-watt fast charging
support.
Preliminary reports also indicate that in India and several
other countries, the Redmi A4 will be released under the POCO brand
with the marketing code name C71.
While official release dates, pricing, and full specifications
for both the Redmi A4 and POCO C71 have not yet been announced, the
phone is expected to appeal to consumers looking for an affordable
device with 5G capabilities and solid performance for everyday
use.
With the increasing demand for budget-friendly 5G smartphones,
the Redmi A4 could position itself as a strong competitor in the
highly competitive entry-level market. Xiaomi's strategy of
releasing the same phone under different brands could help maximize
its reach and sales across global markets, particularly in emerging
economies where 5G adoption is growing rapidly.
