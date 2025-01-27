Mobb's New AI Fix Agent Automatically Triages And Fixes Issues Before They Hit Production

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Mobb's AI Fix Agent autonomously triages and fixes vulnerabilities at detection, preventing security debt without slowing development.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mobb's new AI Agent leverages Agentic AI to autonomously triage security vulnerabilities and push verified code fixes, before them to production. This enables teams to effectively tackle security backlogs by stopping the bleed of new issues into the codebase.

Mobb, the leading provider of automated vulnerability remediation solutions, today announced the launch of its new AI agent, designed to help organizations automatically eliminate vulnerabilities as soon as they are detected while boosting developer productivity. Powered by an Agentic AI technology, the AI Fix Agent autonomously triages, remediates, and verifies security vulnerabilities, enabling teams to maintain secure codebases without sacrificing speed or resources.

"Our customers already use Mobb to eliminate their existing backlog" said Jonathan Afek, CTO and Co-Founder at Mobb "with our new AI Agent, we empower our customers to also keep new code clean by addressing newly reported findings at the earliest stage".

Security debt is one of the biggest challenges facing modern development teams. As codebases grow, so does the backlog of unresolved security vulnerabilities. With traditional triaging and manual remediation processes, teams often struggle to keep up – leading to delays, bottlenecks, and increased risk. Mobb's new AI Agent addresses these challenges by introducing a streamlined, automated approach to security backlog vulnerability remediation.

How Mobb's AI Agent Works

Mobb's AI Agent seamlessly integrates into your existing CI/CD pipelines, transforming the way teams manage security vulnerabilities. The process begins when newly added code is flagged to be vulnerable. This initiates a remediation workflow with Mobb's AI Agent. The Fix Agent reviews the security issues, checks their validity, and - if valid - automatically pushes an accurate fix to the code, eliminating the need for manual intervention. Developers and security teams can predetermine which vulnerabilities are automatically fixed, giving them full control and customization of the Fix Agent. Once the fixes are applied, the pipeline continues to run as usual, automatically verifying that the vulnerabilities have been resolved and no longer appear in future scans. This creates a continuous, hands-off remediation loop that allows development teams to maintain secure, clean code with minimal disruption.

Why Security and Developer Teams Love Mobb

Security and developer teams love Mobb's AI Agent because it allows developers to stay focused on delivering new capabilities that drive the business forward by automatically fixing vulnerable code as soon as it's detected. The AI Fix Agent helps teams reduce Mean Time to Remediate (MTTR) by ensuring vulnerabilities are remediated immediately, rather than the industry standard of 90+ days. It also stops security debt growth by automatically resolving detected vulnerabilities before they enter the security backlog. By fixing vulnerabilities without requiring developer intervention, Mobb's Agent boosts developer productivity. Additionally, as a SAST-agnostic solution, Mobb maximizes your AppSec investment by seamlessly integrating with your existing security infrastructure without requiring any changes to your tooling.

About Mobb

Mobb is the trusted, automatic vulnerability fixer that secures applications using deterministic algorithms combined with advanced AI, to rectify coding flaws. Remediations are based on security best practices and input from the developers who commit the fixes. This informed, automated approach significantly reduces security backlogs and frees developers to focus on innovation and meeting business goals. Learn more at mobb.

