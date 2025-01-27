Neymar To Leave Al Hilal For Boyhood Club Santos: Reports

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Brazilian superstar Neymar Junior is reportedly leaving Saudi football club Al Hilal after nearing a deal with his boyhood club Santos, several reports have indicated.

According to Italian journalist and football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 32-year-old's return to Santos is“imminent” as“verbal agreement has been reached.”

“Formal steps to follow next week for final formula of the deal from Al Hilal and contracts to be checked,” announced Fabrizio, before reporting that the Brazilian has already said yes to the move.

According to BeIN, Jorge Jesus, manager for Neymar's current club Al Hilal had stated in January that the Brazilian“can no longer play at the level we are used to.”

If the deal goes through, Neymar is expected to head to Brazil sometime this week, with the possibility of his Santos coming as early as February 5.