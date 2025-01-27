Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Pet Collar/Bracelet (SNF-443)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pet product that would alert a pet owner when a dog needs to go out or a cat needs to use the litter box to assist with house training," said an inventor, from Flint, Mich., "so I invented the POTTY COLLAR. My design would help prevent the mess, odors and clean up associated with a pet urinating or defecating inside the house. Additionally, it could also be produced in a similar bracelet version for use with people."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to alert a pet owner when the pet has to relieve themselves. In doing so, it allows the pet owner time to take the dog outside or place the cat in the litter box. As a result, it would assist with house training the pet, and it helps prevent messes within the house. It also may also be used to indicate when a person needs to use the bathroom or eat. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners, caretakers of the elderly or bedridden individuals, parents with babies, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SNF-443, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

