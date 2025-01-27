Omantel And Airgain Partner To Redefine 5G Connectivity Across MENA

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Omantel, the leading services provider in the Sultanate of Oman, has formed a multi-year strategic partnership with Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a global frontrunner in wireless connectivity solutions, to redefine 5G connectivity across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The rapid expansion of 5G has brought new challenges for operators, particularly in balancing cost-effectiveness with performance. Traditional infrastructure solutions often fall short when it comes to extending coverage to hard-to-reach areas such as remote locations, large indoor spaces, and urban areas with signal congestion. This impacts both individuals and businesses, as connectivity is now an essential enabler of daily life and operations.

Omantel's partnership with Airgain addresses these challenges through Airgain's Lighthouse, a groundbreaking smart network repeater. This advanced solution amplifies and extends 5G signals, ensuring consistent, high-speed connectivity in areas where coverage is traditionally weak or unavailable. For example, homeowners can enjoy uninterrupted streaming across every corner of their homes, while businesses in sprawling office complexes or remote industrial zones can maintain reliable connections to power operations and applications.

What makes this partnership unique is that it extends beyond the traditional vendor-operator relationship. Omantel and Airgain are collaborating on research, development, and innovation to create solutions that are specifically designed to meet the needs of the MENA region. This strategic alignment ensures that the partnership delivers both immediate and long-term benefits, with scalable and energy-efficient solutions that address local connectivity challenges.

"We look forward to our collaboration with Airgain as part of our commitment to advancing innovation in the telecommunications and technology sectors," said Talal Al Mamari, CEO of Omantel. "Airgain's solutions will enhance 5G performance across various environments with scalable, energy-efficient connectivity and unmatched speeds. By complementing our existing infrastructure, the Lighthouse solution will ensure comprehensive coverage indoors and outdoors, accelerating 5G deployment and reinforcing Omantel's position as a trusted provider of transformative communication solutions."

"We are privileged to strengthen our strategic alliance with Omantel as we lead this ambitious 5G expansion," remarked Airgain President and CEO, Jacob Suen. "Together, we aspire to revolutionize network performance with highly scalable and energy-efficient solutions, capitalizing on unprecedented 5G revenue opportunities and laying the groundwork for future technological advancements that will redefine connectivity across the region."

By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and maintaining a steadfast focus on customer satisfaction, this strategic partnership is poised to deliver superior 5G network solutions that address current demands while establishing a sustainable foundation for the future.

About Omantel:

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to different consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives to always exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

About Airgain:

Airgain is a premier provider of wireless connectivity solutions, offering a range of embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. We streamline wireless connectivity across devices and markets, with a focus on solving complex connectivity challenges, expediting time to market, and optimizing wireless signals. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized, integrated wireless solutions. Our product portfolio focuses on three key markets: enterprise, consumer, and automotive. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit airgain or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and X .

