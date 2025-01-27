UNHCR Calls For Global Support To Syrians Refugees

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – After visiting Syria and meeting with local authorities, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said on Monday (27) the international community needs to help Syrians rebuild their country and support displaced Syrians in returning home. According to data from UNHCR itself, there are more than 6 million Syrian refugees worldwide and 7.4 million Syrians still uprooted inside the country. Since September, 500,000 have returned to the country, including 200,000 after the fall of the previous regime.

“We must seize this critical window of opportunity to help the country emerge from years of crisis,” said Grandi according to information from UNHCR.“Many families are taking the brave step of returning home, longing for a better future, but they face overwhelming difficulties: destroyed and damaged homes, shattered infrastructure and widespread poverty.”

He said that to prevent further displacement in the longer-term, it is necessary to invest in jobs, restoring health care, rebuilding schools, and re-establishing essential services like electricity and clean water. He added that lifting sanctions is vital for recovery.

The UNHCR reported that, along with its partners, it is scaling up humanitarian aid. This includes supporting people voluntarily returning from neighboring countries with transportation and legal support, as well as help to repair their damaged houses, providing cash assistance and relief items such as mattresses, blankets and winter clothing.

“The world must act now to support Syria's recovery. Cooperation between neighboring countries, donors, and the Syrian caretaker authorities is essential to bring much-needed peace and stability to Syria and the entire region,” said Grandi.

In Aleppo, Grandi spoke with families, and in Damascus, he held high-level discussions with the caretaker authorities, including the country's leader, Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Omar Haj Kadour/AFP

