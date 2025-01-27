DCEO Snubs Plat Corp Bosses

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU

THE Directorate on and Economic Offences (DCEO) has snubbed Plat Corp's request for an urgent meeting.

Plat Corp's lawyers, Webber Newdigate, requested the meeting with the DCEO and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in a letter dated January 20, 2025.

The lawyers proposed January 23 for the meeting which appears to be Plat Corp's last ditch effort to extricate itself and its bosses from troubles in Lesotho

The Mauritian company and its bosses face charges of fraud, money laundering and violation of regulations but have refused to come to Lesotho. Their arrest warrants were issued after they failed to appear in the Maseru Magistrates' Court last October.

They are charged together with Platinum Credit, its director Lishea Motena and her husband Advocate Tšenase Tšenase.

Motena and Advocate Tsenase have been appearing for remands and are said to be negotiating with the DCEO for a plea bargain deal that will also make them witnesses against Plat Corp and its bosses. The Plat Corp bosses have however launched a spirited fight against the warrants.

But as the DCEO tightens screws by refusing to cancel the warrants, Plat Corp is now trying a less combative approach.

Plat Corp has also roped in Law Society President, Advocate Lintle Tuke, to be part of their legal team

The letter said Advocate Tuke and South Africa's Advocate Barry Roux (SC) would represent Plat Corp in the meeting.

The letter is directed to the DPP and copied to the DCEO. It requests a meeting with the DCEO and DPP“either separately or in one meeting as directed by the DPP”.

It also indicates the lawyers are under instruction to also meet the Minister of Justice Richard Ramoeletsi and the Attorney General.

thepost can however reveal that the DCEO rejected the meeting in a letter to Plat Corp's lawyers yesterday.

A source close to the issue said the DCEO told the lawyers they would not attend the meeting because Plat Corp's bosses remain at large after refusing to come to Lesotho to answer their charges

It is not clear if the DPP has responded to Plat Corp's letter but several sources said she too would not attend the meeting.

Last night, Minister Ramoeletsi said he was not aware of the proposed meeting as he had not received Plat Corp's letter.

Sources however said he had been alerted to the letter and the meeting but will not be attending.

“I am meeting the Senate tomorrow and a meeting with Plat Corp is not part of my schedule,” Ramoeletsi said last night.

Plat Corp is alleged to have laundered more than M160 million through dubious transfers to Platinum Credit disguised as loans

Most of the loans were funnelled to Platinum Credit through Premier Credit, Plat Corp's subsidiary in South Africa.

Millions would be paid into Platinum Credit's bank accounts and routed back to Premier Credit within days.

Plat Corp insists these were legitimate loans but the DCEO says they were part of an elaborate money laundering scheme.

