Independence Pet Holdings Unites Brands To Support Pets And Pet Parents Affected By California Wildfires
Collaborative Efforts Across Pet health and Wellness Brands such as Embrace, Pumpkin, Figo, PetPlace, and Pet's Best Provide Support in Crisis Response
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands1 of pets displaced or lost due to California's wildfires, pet parents have been under severe emotional stress. With a mission to build a better future for pets and pet parents, the Independence Pet Holdings (IPH) family of brands has mobilized its resources and expertise to provide critical support during this challenging time to the pets and pet parents affected by the devastating California wildfires.
Kirk Haggard, CEO of Independence Pet Holdings, said, "Our teams are working diligently, leveraging our breadth and scale of products, services and partnerships to support these impacted communities."
In addition to the brand-level initiatives such as partnering with whiskerDocs to offer free on demand telehealth support for impacted pets, donating microchips services, and implementing employee match campaigns to benefit wildfire relief nonprofits, IPH has donated $100,000 to the newly established ASPCA California Wildfire Response and Preparedness Fund . This donation will support essential work in aiding pets and animals impacted by the wildfires.
Established in 2021, Independence Pet Holdings is a corporate holding company that manages a diverse and broad portfolio of modern pet health brands and services across insurance, pet education, lost pet recovery services, and more across North America. To learn more, visit .
