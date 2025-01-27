Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Towel To Secure Around The Waist (SDK-168)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified towel that would be easy to secure around the waist," said an inventor, from Puyallup, Wash., "so I invented the SECUREWRAP. My design eliminates the hassle of holding, knotting or tucking a standard towel that may become loose and fall."

The patent-pending invention provides a more secure way to wear a towel around the waist. In doing so, it prevents the towel from continually falling. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals at home, at the beach or pool, the gym, spa, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SDK-168, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

