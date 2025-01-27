Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Digging Shovel (SBT-1898)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to combine a shovel, an engineer's measuring tape and a standard measuring tape into one convenient tool," said an inventor, from El Cajon, Calif., "so I invented the ULTIMATE SHOVEL. My design increases accuracy and convenience while working."

The invention provides an improved digging shovel for contractors and trades workers. In doing so, it allows for easy measuring of distances. It also increases accuracy, and it eliminates the need to use a traditional tape measure. The invention features a three in one functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors and trades workers.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1898, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

