BROAD ARROW OFFERS 1954 JAGUAR D-TYPE 'OKV 2' WORKS COMPETITION CAR WITHOUT RESERVE AT 2025 AMELIA AUCTION

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMONG THE MOST IMPORTANT SPORTS RACING CARS OF ALL TIME | D-TYPE OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE, ESTIMATED TO BRING $6.5-8.5M AT MARCH 7-8 AUCTION

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is delighted to announce the 1954 Jaguar D-Type Works Competition Car , chassis no. XKD 403, set to feature at its 2025 Amelia Auction, the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d'Elegance). Famously known as 'OKV 2,' its Works number plate, the D-Type on offer is among the most important sports racing cars of all time and importantly will be offered without reserve at the March auction. Not only was it raced and tested by some of the most revered drivers of all time- Stirling Moss, Peter Walker, Tony Rolt, Peter Whitehead, Mike Hawthorne, Ivor Bueb, Ninian Sanderson, and Norman Dewis-but it is quite possibly the most raced Works D-Type, campaigned in top-level European races every year between 1954 and 1958. 'OKV 2' is estimated to bring $6,500,000 to $8,500,000 when it crosses the auction block at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island this March.

The Jaguar D-Type revolutionized sports car design with aircraft-inspired, lightweight engineering and achingly gorgeous aerodynamics contoured for new top speed records that Jaguar seemed to set year after year at Le Mans. The ground-breaking car would earn Jaguar a hat trick of Le Mans victories. The earliest D-Types were constructed for use solely by the Works competition department. The car on offer, 'OKV 2,' was in the first group of three D-Types constructed for Jaguar's all-out assault on the 1954 24 Hours of Le Mans.

'OKV 2' was designated as team lead for Le Mans, with none other than Stirling Moss and his favored co-driver, Peter Walker, behind the wheel. The pair set the fastest time in practice and a record top speed of a blistering 172.97 miles per hour with 'OKV 2' down the Mulsanne straight. Though they eventually retired with brake issues, several further outings at the international level followed for 'OKV 2' in the 1954 season.

“Today, 'OKV 2' straddles the line between race and road car perhaps better than any other”, says Jakob Greisen, Senior Car Specialist, Broad Arrow Auctions,“ It was built as the exemplar D-Type to lead the Works team, piloted by the best-of-the-best drivers, campaigned at some of motorsport's most important events, and remains a versatile competitor on historic tours, rallies, and races. It is extensively documented with period testing and Le Mans paperwork and an abundance of archival racing imagery, and is offered at Broad Arrow's 2025 Amelia Auction, selling without reserve, from 15 years of devoted enthusiast ownership”.

Following additional successful races and two Works testing stints with legendary drivers Norman Dewis, Mike Hawthorne, and Ninian Sanderson, the D-Type was sold in spring 1955 to Jack Broadhead for Jaguar's PR man, Bob Berry, to race. Berry proved himself quite the wheelman that year with numerous fine finishes that included three second place podiums at Goodwood and a further second at Aintree. Following a shunt at Dundrod, the final major race of the season, OKV 2 was rebuilt at Jaguar Works over the winter with a Works-type integral subframe assembly and fitted with larger diameter roll bars and a 1955-style front bonnet. After another successful 1956 season for Berry and OKV 2, save for a few races in 1957, Berry's time with 'OKV 2' would come to an end.

The car was campaigned by Ecurie Broadhead until 1959, when its engine was quiet for the first time in five years. In 1960, the car was sold to Gerald Montgomery Crozier, a Bentley racer, and began a short chain of gentleman racer ownership before landing with Lynx Engineering in the late 1970s for restoration as an amazingly unspoiled race car. In 1999, Terry Larson, a foremost D-Type expert who has thoroughly documented the car, acquired 'OKV 2' and would go on to drive it in the second running of the Goodwood Revival along with the Colorado Grand, California Mille, Copperstate 1000, and numerous Jaguar C- & D-Type Tours. Under Larson's stewardship, Jaguar Test Driver Norman Dewis piloted the car at two Monterey Historic Races at Laguna Seca, a momentous reunion of man and machine after 45 years apart.

Larson parted with the car after a decade, trading it for a Jaguar XKSS. Since that time, the D-Type has been held by a noted west coast collector of significant sports and sports racing cars. Under his ownership it has seen thorough sorting along with numerous additional historic races, including a reunion with Stirling Moss at The Pacific-Union Club in San Francisco in 2011 and a return to Circuit de la Sarthe for the 2012 Le Mans Classic.

The D-Type joins an exceptional list of cars already slated for Broad Arrow's 2025 Amelia Auction, including the 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione , 1451 GT, arguably the most significant example extant, along with other competition and race-bred greats, including a 1960 Chevrolet Corvette 283/290 “ Fuelie ” Camoradi USA Factory Race Car , a 1975 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale , and a 1959 AC Ace Bristol with exciting period competition history.

Additional information on Broad Arrow's 2025 Amelia Auction (March 7-8), including bidder registration, is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Interested bidders are invited to contact a Broad Arrow car specialist or a member of our client services team at +1 313 312 0780.

_____________________________

Photo Credits: 1954 Jaguar D-Type 'OKV 2' Works Competition Car, set to headline Broad Arrow's 2025 Amelia Auction (Modern photography by Ted7 © 2025 Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions). Historic image 1 - Stirling Moss at the wheel of OKV 2, Le Mans 1954 (Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions). Historic image 2 - Moss sprinting to OKV 2, Le Mans 1954 (Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions).

About Broad Arrow Auctions - Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is a leading global collector car auction house. Founded in 2021 by highly experienced industry veterans, Broad Arrow offers exceptional quality cars to collectors and enthusiasts around the world. As the fastest growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow's flagship annual events include The Monterey Jet Center Auction , in conjunction with Motorlux in California, The Amelia Auction , as the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d'Elegance) in Florida, and The Porsche Auction , in conjunction with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt in California. Broad Arrow expanded its global footprint in 2023, with renowned car specialists joining the team in the UK and Europe. Broad Arrow is launching its first auction in Europe in May 2025 as the new official auction house of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Italy. Learn more at and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) - Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 865,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current intentions, expectations, or beliefs regarding the business. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may be outside of our control. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements include: (i) our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the subject of this press release; (ii) our ability to compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain members; and (iii) the other risks and uncertainties listed in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 14, 2023. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in our other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in those filings is important in order to fully understand our reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Attachments



1954 Jaguar D-Type 'OKV 2' Works Competition Car A historic image of the 1954 Jaguar D-Type 'OKV 2' Works Competition Car at its first race outing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 1954

CONTACT: Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions 917-971-4008 ... Meg McGrail Broad Arrow Auctions 519-365-8750 ...