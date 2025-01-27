Ipv4.Global Recognized With Two 2025 International Brilliance Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ReView Named Best New Product

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4 , the world's largest, most trusted, and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today announced that ReView , its innovative IP address audit tool, has been named "Best New Product" at the respected 2025 International Brilliance Awards . Also, the company was recognized with a silver Brilliance Award for Consultancy of the Year.

Organized by BOC Global Events Group, the Brilliance Awards spotlight and celebrate the exceptional contributions, innovative achievements, and transformative impact of individuals, teams, and organizations worldwide.

IPv4 was recognized for ReView, its first-of-its-kind digital IP address audit tool, available for free to users. Designed to provide network operators and administrators with instant, comprehensive visibility into their IP address allocations, ReView helps identify inefficiencies such as unused IPv4 address blocks. By offering opportunities to monetize surplus addresses, organizations can unlock additional revenue streams while optimizing network operations. The tool further enables faster network updates, enhances security by reducing the risk of overlooked devices, and drives long-term cost savings.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by the International Brilliance Awards as an industry change maker," said Lee Howard, senior vice president of IPv4. "Our mission has always been to deliver exceptional value to our customers through transparency and innovation. Whether it's pioneering tools like ReView or launching our new leasing hub, we remain dedicated to helping businesses maximize the value of their IP address resources and achieve operational excellence."

IPv4 was also recognized for its consulting work with a silver Brilliance Award for Consultancy of the Year. As an IP address consultancy, IPv4 serves clients across a variety of industries worldwide. Within the education industry, the company has delivered impartial advice to colleges and universities, helping them uncover and monetize IP address assets they didn't know they had. This has saved one college from bankruptcy, helped a K-12 school district enlarge its library and facilitated a university's expansion of its network.

IPv4 stands out in the industry for its transparent, public marketplace, which enables organizations of all sizes to buy, sell, and lease IP address blocks with confidence. With more transactions completed globally than any other provider, IPv4 continues to set the benchmark for secure, efficient IPv4 transfers.

The International Brilliance Awards celebrate industry pioneers who demonstrate resilience, creativity, and a commitment to pushing boundaries. This recognition highlights IPv4's ongoing efforts to revolutionize the IP address marketplace and provide cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses worldwide.

About IPv4

IPv4, a division of Hilco Streambank, is the most trusted IPv4 marketplace in the world. We operate the only transparent, public marketplace to ensure our buyers and sellers get the most value for their transactions. Our multi-tiered platform, backed by the most experienced team of transfer analysts, facilitates transactions of varying IPv4 block sizes, ranging from small public to large private transactions. IPv4 provides credible, transparent services to our buyers and sellers, making it the most trusted marketplace worldwide. For more information, please visit .

About the International Brilliance Awards

The International Brilliance Awards is a prestigious event that honors excellence across a variety of industries. The awards spotlight the exceptional contributions, innovative achievements, and transformative impact of individuals, teams, and organizations worldwide. Celebrating brilliance at every level, the event continues to inspire and elevate the global community of change-makers.

SOURCE IPv4

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED