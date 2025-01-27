CHITA Joins Forces With Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Los Angeles To Support Families In Wildfire Recovery

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHITA to provide sofas and armchairs for community members impacted by the LA wildfires as part of Habitat LA's ReBUILD LA® campaign

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the Greater Los Angeles wildfire devastation, CHITA , a furniture brand synonymous with creating Chic and Tasteful spaces, is partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) to provide essential furniture to families as they rebuild their homes and lives in the aftermath of the crisis.

In the wake of the devastating wildfires that have swept through Los Angeles, families are picking up the pieces and starting anew. CHITA is dedicated to helping on the journey to recovery by providing those impacted with key pieces, offering a foundation for a stronger tomorrow.

“We are heartbroken by the destruction caused by the wildfires across Los Angeles,” says Steve, CEO of CHITA.“We believe that everyone deserves a safe and comfortable place to call home, and we are proud to partner with Habitat LA to help make that a reality for those who have lost everything. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide comfort and support as these families begin their journey to a better tomorrow.”

CHITA's donation will include a variety of sofas and armchairs including Ellagrace swivel armchair , Milly cane armchair , Morgan tufted dining chair , etc. These items will be distributed to families in need through Habitat LA's established network. Additionally, social media influencer and CHITA partner, Sam Pikar , is actively involved in the relief efforts by assisting with the distribution of donated furniture at CHITA's warehouse.

ABOUT CHITA

CHITA brings two decades of expertise in design and manufacturing to create stylish, affordable furniture that transforms houses into homes. With a diverse collection that includes sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA strikes the perfect balance between durability, comfort, and timeless appeal. Crafted with premium materials and original in-house designs, each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect the aspirations of modern homeowners, apartment dwellers, and design enthusiasts alike.

Dedicated to enhancing living spaces, CHITA is more than just a furniture brand-it's a vision of comfort, warmth, and attainable elegance.

