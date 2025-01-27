NUWAVE Announces Launch Of Teleport: A Groundbreaking PBX-To-Multi-UC Migration Feature.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NUWAVE Communications, Inc., a trailblazer in the Unified Communications (UC) space, is proud to announce the launch of Teleport , a revolutionary new feature within its globally renowned Multi-UC service management platform, iPILOT . Set to go live on January 22, 2025, Teleport represents a paradigm shift in the way organizations adopt and transition to modern Unified Communication platforms like Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, and Zoom.

For decades, large-scale enterprises have grappled with the high costs, lengthy timelines, and risks associated with migrating from legacy PBX systems to cutting-edge UC platforms. While smaller companies have embraced cloud solutions with relative ease, mid-size to large enterprises have faced barriers due to the complexity of existing systems and potential revenue losses from migration disruptions.

Teleport is the ultimate solution for Unified Communications (UC) Cloud migrations, offering a fully automated process.

Now, with Teleport, NUWAVE has solved these challenges once and for all, leveraging intelligent technology, seasoned development expertise, and the proven capabilities of the iPILOT platform.

Teleport: The Industry's First Game-Changing Migration Solution

Teleport is the ultimate tool to simplify PBX-to-UC migrations, empowering organizations to leave behind outdated systems and embrace next-generation UC solutions. Whether transitioning to Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, or the upcoming integration with Zoom Phone, Teleport enables enterprises to unlock the full potential of modern communication technology.

Key Benefits of Teleport:



Simplification: Automates and streamlines complex migrations, reducing time and effort.

Cost-Efficiency: Eliminates manual migration costs while delivering end-to-end savings. Empowerment: Enabling businesses to embrace cutting-edge Multi-UC Cloud Platform technology through migrations. By simplifying migrations, we help organizations unlock advanced UC cloud platform features like AI integration and enhanced collaboration tools , driving innovation and boosting productivity.

"Teleport is more than a feature-it's a leap forward for Unified Communications," said [Mark Bunnell], [COO/Co-Founder] of NUWAVE. "We've developed a solution that eliminates the traditional barriers to UC adoption, giving businesses the confidence and tools they need to stay competitive in today's global market."

Revolutionizing the Future of UC Transformation

Teleport is designed to empower NUWAVE's partners and their customers to migrate with ease, transforming legacy systems into dynamic, cost-effective, and fully integrated UC solutions. Best of all, Teleport is available for free as part of the iPILOT platform, ensuring that organizations of all sizes can access this groundbreaking technology.

Availability: Teleport will officially launch on January 22, 2025, and will be accessible to all iPILOT partners and their customers globally (terms and conditions apply).

To learn more about Teleport and how NUWAVE is revolutionizing Unified Communications, visit .

About NUWAVE

NUWAVE is a leading innovator in Unified Communications, delivering cutting-edge solutions through its Multi-UC service management platform, iPILOT. Trusted by partners and enterprises worldwide, NUWAVE is dedicated to driving the future of communication technology.

Media Contact:

[Ricky Chavez]

[Director of Marketing]

[[email protected] ]

[+1-505-207-8480]

SOURCE Nuwave Communications, Inc.

