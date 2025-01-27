Asper Aims To Double Business In The USA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Asper opened operations in the U.S. with its New York office, offering cybersecurity solutions to companies in critical sectors.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asper , a global provider of cybersecurity solutions and Managed Security Services (MSSP), has expanded its presence in the United States with the opening of an office in New York. The company plans to double its U.S. business in the short term, focusing on critical sectors such as finance, healthcare, insurance, and manufacturing, which face high cybersecurity demands.

In 2024, Asper achieved approximately $85 million in global revenue , with 3% of this amount coming from the U.S. market. Since operating in the U.S. for less than six months, the company expects to increase its revenue to $10 million by the end of 2025. Asper already has notable clients in the country and contracts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Australia.

The announcement furthers Asper's strategy to consolidate its presence in the global cybersecurity market. Worldwide end-user spending on information security is projected to total $212 billion in 2025, an increase of 15.1% from 2024, according to a new forecast from Gartner, Inc. In 2024, global information security end-user spending is estimated to reach $183.9 billion.[1]

New York is a technology and financial hub with a global reach, and its location brings Asper closer to customers and partners, strengthening its relationships and ensuring even greater agility in delivery. Asper is confident that its innovative approach to cybersecurity will provide substantial value to the customers helping them overcome the increasingly complex cyber challenges faced by enterprise American companies.

Asper's international growth is driven by organic expansion and innovation. The company aims to become a global leader in cybersecurity, expanding its market share by 2026. Its Cyber Fusion Center (CFC) in Brazil supports these efforts, offering advanced cyber intelligence, predictive analytics, and real-time incident response. The CFC operates 24/7, ensuring robust protection and proactive threat management for clients' digital assets.

Founded in Brazil in 2015, Asper has become a leading cybersecurity provider in Latin America and is ranked 24th in the top 250 MSSPs worldwide. The company opened its New York office in the fall of 2024 as part of its continued international growth.

