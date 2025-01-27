Clearpoint Health Partners With Rightway On Pharmacy Benefits Management Solution, Clearrx

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ClearPoint and Rightway introduce ClearRx, a pharmacy benefits management (PBM) solution exclusively available through the ClearPoint Health marketplace.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alternative funding solutions marketplace, ClearPoint Health, which serves thousands of employers, has partnered with Rightway, a company transforming care navigation and pharmacy benefits, to build ClearRx, a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) solution exclusively available through the ClearPoint Health marketplace.ClearRx aims to cut through the complexity of pharmacy benefits management by delivering clinician-led member engagement focused on holistic care. With Rightway's strong clinical focus, dollar-for-dollar per member per month (PMPM) guarantees, and transparent pricing model, ClearRx fosters predictability and helps control escalating costs.ClearRx aims to disrupt a healthcare market characterized by a steady increase in pharmacy spend, driven by increased use of specialty drugs and an influx of new drugs that are creating complexity in the pharmacy supply chain. The solution's debut comes in the wake of headlines accusing high profile PBMs of opaque and predatory pricing tactics, which hurt both employers and pharmacies.“With drug spend now averaging more than 25% of employers' healthcare expenditures driven by a significant increase in specialty drug spend and utilization, we knew the small and medium sized (SMB) employers we serve needed a safe PBM solution that can effectively manage costs without compromising clinical outcomes or member experience,” said Sean Burke, Vice President, Insurance Product Operations, ClearPoint Health.“After an extensive market assessment, we chose Rightway due to our shared belief that the market-leading standard for managing drug spend is prioritizing a clinician-led model that focuses on delivering the right care, in the right location, at the right price.”“Since our company's inception, Rightway's goal has been to release the massive margin trapped in the supply chain and deliver it back to members. It's been great to align with ClearPoint Health on our shared objective and team up to set a precedent of fiduciary-aligned PBMs with ClearRx,” said Scott Musial, Chief Commercial Officer at Rightway.“ClearRx offers an exemplary model of a PBM that is designed to lower the cost of care, while improving the quality of care. The ClearRx PBM will join a small group of transparent, honest, and effective PBMs that currently serve our marketplace. The goal is for SMB employers to have multiple transparent and effective PBM options,” said Gene Pompili, Chief Strategy Officer, ClearPoint Health.“We are proud to partner with Rightway and fill a growing void in the marketplace.”About ClearRxClearRx by ClearPoint Health delivers a streamlined and efficient Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) service. ClearRx aims to cut through the complexity of pharmacy benefits management by focusing on essentials: transparent pricing, comprehensive care management, and smart technology use, all designed to serve patients and employers effectively.About ClearPoint HealthClearPoint Health, based in Columbia, SC, is a digital alternative funding solutions marketplace that empowers benefit advisors to offer progressive, transparent and affordable health insurance to small and midsized businesses. With a focus on innovation, transparency and clinical integration, ClearPoint Health provides solutions that not only meet the financial needs of employers but also enhance the healthcare experience for employees. For more information, please visit .About RightwayRightway is the leader in driving healthcare value for everyone, everywhere. Its care navigation and PBM platforms guide over one million members to the highest-quality care and optimal medication by inserting clinicians and pharmacists into the member care journey through a modern, mobile app. Powerful technology enables one-on-one clinical guidance at a fraction of the cost of traditional care navigation solutions, reducing healthcare costs by 15%. Its transparent PBM is the first to deliver fully aligned, pass-through pricing and personalized clinical management, transforming the member experience and lowering employer pharmacy spend by over 15%. Companies choose Rightway for its ability to reimagine the consumer experience, drive industry-leading engagement, and decrease healthcare costs. For more information, visit .

