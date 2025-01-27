22 JKAS Officers Transferred, Munir-Ul-Islam Posted Secy Info Dept

Dr. Firdous Ahmad Giri, JKAS, Additional Director SKIMS, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director RUSA, J&K, against an available vacancy.

Qazi Sarwar, JKAS, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir.

Bashir Ahmad Wani, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kulgam, has been transferred and posted as Additional Registrar Cooperatives, Kashmir.

Altaf Ahmad Khan JKAS, Additional Registrar Cooperatives, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kulgam.

Akram Ullah Tak, JKAS, Director Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Pran Singh, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Doda, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.

Zahoor Ahmad Mir, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Director SKIMS, Srinagar.

Sanjay Gupta, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Samba), has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Mining Department.

Arun Kishore Kotwal, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Mining Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Transport Commissioner, J&k.

Bal Krishan, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bhaderwah, has been transferred and posted as Additional Registrar Cooperatives, Jammu relieving Ms. Purnima Mittal, JKAS of the additional charge of the post.

Masarat Hashim, JKAS Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Pahalgam, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Labour Commissioner, (Central), J&K.

Shahnawaz Shah, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Kokernag, holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Verinag, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner State Taxes, Enforcement (Central) Kashmir.

Waseem Raja, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central) Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Ajeet Singh, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bani-Basohli, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Samba).

Ms. Mridhu Salathia, JKAS, Additional Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.“She will also hold the additional charge of Mission Director, National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), in addition to her own duties, till further orders,” reads the order.

Ideel Saleem, JKAS, Deputy Labo Commissioner, (Central), J&K, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Kashmir.

Mir Nasrool Hilal Jeri, JKAS, Joint Registrar, Cooperative (Audit), Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department. Ms. Manpreet Kour, JKAS, Asistant Commissioner, State Taxes Department, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Jammu.

Bureeda Majid, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD) Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Ganderbal against an available vacancy.

Hilal Ahmad Mir, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD) Budgam.

