Lucia And Heart Rhythm Society Announce Strategic Collaboration To Enhance Upbeat For Afib Patients, Sponsored By The BMS-Pfizer Alliance

SAN DIEGO and WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucia, a leader in AI and patient engagement solutions, and the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS), the international leader in science, education, and advocacy for cardiac arrhythmia professionals and patients, today announced a strategic collaboration to leverage Lucia's cutting-edge to enhance UpBeat, HRS' premier resource for patients and caregivers. The atrial fibrillation (AFib) focused AI enhancements will be pilot tested with feedback from patients, caregivers, and clinicians under the direction of electrophysiologist Mehak Dhande, MD from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

HRS' UpBeat serves as a vital platform connecting patients and healthcare providers with reliable resources and tools for managing chronic heart rhythm conditions such as AFib. This collaboration aims to integrate Lucia's advanced conversational generative AI agent into UpBeat to enhance patient education and improve clinical outcomes. Since launching in 2019, UpBeat has served more than 1,400,000 site visitors from around the world by providing heart rhythm disorder information, education, and tools.

The BMS-Pfizer Alliance, a longstanding advocate for advancing healthcare innovation, is supporting the development of this groundbreaking collaboration. Their support underscores the shared commitment to improving patient experiences and outcomes through technology-driven solutions.

"We are excited to join forces with HRS to bring the Lucia Health Coach capabilities to UpBeat," said Dr. GilAnthony Ungab, Lucia's Chief Medical Officer. "By integrating our AI-powered platform with UpBeat, we aim to empower patients with the tools and knowledge they need to take control of their health."

"The integration of Lucia into UpBeat aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative resources for patients and healthcare providers," said Dr. Kenneth A. Ellenbogen, MD, FHRS, Heart Rhythm Society President. "We are grateful for the support from the BMS-Pfizer Alliance, which makes this vision a reality."

This integration will deliver personalized health coaching tailored to individual patient needs while providing access to trusted resources for managing their chronic conditions. The pilot phase, sponsored by the BMS-Pfizer Alliance, is set to begin shortly, with full-scale implementation to follow based on its success.

Lucia is a pioneering company in health technology, specializing in conversational generative AI agents and patient engagement platforms. With a mission to simplify complex healthcare journeys, Lucia empowers patients to better manage their health while improving outcomes for healthcare providers. For more information, please visit .

The Heart Rhythm Society is the international leader in science, education, and advocacy for cardiac arrhythmia professionals and patients and the primary information resource on heart rhythm disorders. Its mission is to improve the care of patients by promoting research, education, and optimal healthcare policies and standards. Incorporated in 1979 and based in Washington, D.C., it has a membership of more than 8,600 heart rhythm professionals from more than 90 countries. For more information, please visit HRSonline .

The Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer Alliance is committed to driving education and awareness about atrial fibrillation and venous thromboembolism. With long-standing cardiovascular leadership, global scale, and expertise in this field, the Alliance strives to implement global, research-driven approaches to illuminate and address the unmet needs around strokes related to non-valvular atrial fibrillation, which are often fatal or debilitating. Through collaborations with non-profit organizations, the Alliance aims to provide patients, physicians, and decision makers with the information they need to understand and take appropriate action on risk factors associated with stroke and other cardiovascular conditions.

