CATL And DHL Strengthen Strategic Partnership To Facilitate Sustainable Logistics Globally

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With the strategic agreement, CATL will provide advanced liquid cooling storage systems and energy management platforms to DHL's logistics parks. By connecting to battery swapping and superfast charging systems, CATL's comprehensive energy storage solution will help to enable the energy structure optimization across various DHL's facilities with maximum utilization of green energy, aligned with DHL's sustainability target to achieve net zero-emission logistics by 2050.

CATL will also explore the future of electric vehicles, battery recycling and end-of-life management, as well as pursuing innovations in the auto-mobility sector, supported by DHL's global network of EV Centers of Excellence.

"By combining DHL's extensive logistics and operational expertise, and CATL's innovative green technology, we are joining forces to deliver the trailblazing sustainable logistics solution to the industry," said Libin Tan, co-president of sales and marketing of CATL. "Our strengthened cooperation with DHL will not only contribute to achieving both parties' sustainability targets, but also facilitate the world towards to a greener future."

"We're excited to start using CATL's energy solutions in our logistics parks, while providing our logistics services to CATL. This solution really highlights the great partnership and innovative spirit between our teams. It's a perfect example of how we're working together to achieve our shared goal of sustainability," said Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain.

The framework agreement marks the implementation and strengthening of an MOU signed between the two parties last year, which outlined global cooperation in carbon neutral facilities and the electrification of DHL's fleet of pick-up and delivery.

To better support CATL's goal to make high-quality technology accessible across the globe, DHL has been chosen as CATL's preferred logistics service provider due to the establishment of a global network of EV Centers of Excellence, facilitating the deployment of integrated logistics solutions.

