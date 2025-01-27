PPO's Software Enhances Food Inspection Capabilities With Addition Of Sizing Application For Measuring Quality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Smart Imaging System can now measure size, shape, thickness and weight

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- P&P Optica (PPO), a leader in food inspection technology, has just introduced new capabilities into its Smart Imaging Solution with the addition of a new Sizing Application that measures size, shape and thickness and estimates product weight.

PPO's solution combines hyperspectral and vision-based inspection to provide unparalleled insights into product quality and safety. PPO has been providing precise detection of foreign materials to the meat industry since 2015, and more recently introduced lean point and woody breast detection.

Installed over the air, PPO's new Sizing Application integrates seamlessly into existing PPO systems, requiring no hardware modifications and causing minimal production disruption.

“PPO's software is a game-changer for food processors,” said Olga Pawluczyk, CEO of P&P Optica.“By combining advanced hyperspectral imaging with vision-based inspection, we're empowering processors to gain deeper insights into their products, optimize the efficiency of their production, and reduce costs. With PPO, they can uphold the highest food safety standards, with minimal implementation challenges.”

PPO's Smart Imaging Systems will be showcased at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), offering attendees the opportunity to learn how these solutions can transform their operations.

For more information about PPO's Systems or to schedule a demo at IPPE, please visit or contact PPO

About P&P Optica

P&P Optica is a global leader in smart imaging technology for meat processing. PPO's mission is to help food processors make safer, higher-quality food while improving their margins and optimizing their operations. PPO's Smart Imaging Systems systems offer automated, in-line inspection of food products, safeguarding product safety and ensuring quality. Today, our systems are used in beef, pork, poultry and pet food processing plants in North America, Europe and Australia. Powered by PPO's proprietary and patented hyperspectral imaging technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced software, these systems provide real-time foreign material detection, comprehensive quality assessments, and the rejection of undesirable products.

