Wimi Announces The Launch Of AI Applications Based On The AI Open-Source Model Deepseek

BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WiMi ) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") provider, today announced that they are developing a series of innovative AI applications based on the advanced AI open-source model DeepSeek. This move marks WiMi's deep strategic and active exploration in the field of artificial intelligence, aiming to integrate DeepSeek's powerful capabilities to provide users with a more intelligent and personalized service experience.

DeepSeek, a rising star in the AI field, has gained widespread attention for its exceptional technical strength and outstanding application performance. Its latest models, DeepSeek-R1 and DeepSeek-V3, have achieved or surpassed international leading levels in several key tasks, particularly demonstrating strong competitiveness in areas such as mathematics, code generation, and natural language reasoning. DeepSeek's open-source strategy and permissive licensing policy provide unlimited innovation space and collaboration opportunities for developers worldwide.

WiMi's decision to develop AI applications based on DeepSeek stems from its recognition of DeepSeek's unique technological advantages and broad application prospects. By deeply integrating DeepSeek's API interfaces and related algorithms, WiMi will be able to easily implement a variety of functions, including natural language processing, code generation, and mathematical reasoning, and incorporate these into its own products to provide users with a more intelligent and convenient service experience.

WiMi plans to develop AI applications that will cover multiple sectors of its industry applications. These applications will fully leverage the powerful capabilities of DeepSeek to achieve functions such as natural language understanding, text generation, and code autocompletion, helping users improve work efficiency and reduce costs.

In addition, WiMi will develop intelligent programming tools based on DeepSeek to provide programmers with a more intelligent and efficient coding experience. This tool will be able to automatically complete code, analyze code quality, offer optimization suggestions, and more, helping programmers write code more efficiently and improve code quality.

In the future, WiMi will continue to increase its investment and research efforts in the field of artificial intelligence, continuously exploring and innovating to provide users with smarter and more personalized service experiences. At the same time, WiMi will maintain close cooperation with outstanding AI companies to jointly promote the widespread adoption and application of artificial intelligence technologies, contributing to the prosperous development of the industry.

As WiMi continues to advance the development of AI applications based on DeepSeek, we believe that in the near future, we will witness the emergence of more intelligent and convenient services, bringing greater convenience and surprises to people's lives and work.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WiMi ) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

