Satellite Manufacturing Market On Track To Reach USD 30.3 Billion By 2033 | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global satellite size was worth USD 18.86 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 19.88 billion in 2025 to reach USD 30.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States,, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellite manufacturing refers to the process of designing, building, and testing satellites for various applications, such as telecommunications, Earth observation, navigation, and scientific research. This process involves multiple stages, including the selection of materials, assembly of components, and integration of advanced technologies like communication systems, sensors, and propulsion mechanisms.

Satellite manufacturers work closely with space agencies, governments, and private companies to create reliable, high-performance satellites tailored to specific needs. The manufacturing process also includes rigorous testing to ensure the satellite's durability and functionality in space conditions.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for global internet connectivity drives the global market

The growing need for global internet connectivity, especially in underserved and remote areas, has spurred substantial investments in satellite projects aimed at bridging the digital divide. Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations have become a key solution for delivering low-latency communication at affordable prices. These satellites are particularly valuable for reaching rural and hard-to-access regions.

According to the World Bank, by 2030, satellite technology is expected to provide internet access to 15%-20% of the rural population, highlighting the increasing role of satellite networks in expanding global digital infrastructure.

Growing expansion in earth observation for environmental monitoring creates tremendous opportunities

As environmental concerns like climate change, deforestation, natural disaster prediction, and pollution monitoring continue to grow, the demand for Earth observation satellites has surged. These satellites, equipped with remote sensing capabilities, play a crucial role in tracking environmental changes such as deforestation, ice melt, and ocean pollution. The ability to monitor and analyze environmental conditions from space has become an essential tool for governments, environmental agencies, and researchers alike.

The European Space Agency (ESA) projects that the Earth observation satellite market could grow at a rate of over 5% annually as the global demand for environmental monitoring intensifies.

This trend presents a significant market opportunity for satellite manufacturers specializing in advanced imaging and sensing technologies, making Earth observation a key area.

Regional Analysis

North America remains the global satellite manufacturing market leader, bolstered by strong space infrastructure, influential private sector companies, and significant government investment. The United States stands out with its established, innovative space industry, playing a key role in both commercial and defense satellite applications.

Federal agencies, including NASA and the Department of Defense, provide vital support. In 2023, NASA allocated USD 24 billion from its budget to satellite and space exploration initiatives, demonstrating the government's dedication to advancing satellite technologies and space capabilities.

Moreover, major private companies such as SpaceX, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin are at the forefront of satellite production and innovation, particularly in communications, Earth observation, and satellite internet. The combination of private sector progress and government backing reinforces North America's leadership in satellite manufacturing.

To Gather Additional Insights on the Regional Analysis of the Satellite Manufacturing Market @

Key Highlights



The global satellite manufacturing market size was worth USD 18.86 billion in 2024and is expected to grow from USD 19.88 billion in 2025 to reach USD 30.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 41% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on Type, the global market is divided into communication satellite, remote sensing satellites, navigation satellites, and others. The communication satellite segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on the Orbit Category, the global market is divided into Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Orbit (GEO), and others. The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on Mass, the global market is divided into large satellites, medium-sized satellites, nanosatellites, and others. The nanosatellites segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on Business Type, the global market is divided into government and commercial. The commercial segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on Application, the global market is divided into communication, earth observation and remote sensing, navigation, research and development, military surveillance, and others. The Earth observation and remote sensing segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Lockheed Martin CorporationNorthrop Grumman CorporationBoeing Defense, Space & SecurityAirbus S.A.S.Thales Alenia SpaceSpaceXMitsubishi Electric CorporationOHB SEL3Harris TechnologiesRaytheon Technologies CorporationBall Aerospace & Technologies Corp.Maxar Technologies IncIsrael Aerospace Industries Ltd.ISROBlue Origin

Recent Developments

In November 2024 , Technopark-based Hex20, an Indian space technology startup, announced plans to launch its first satellite in collaboration with SpaceX. The satellite will be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, marking a significant milestone for Hex20 as it enters the satellite manufacturing and launch sector.

Market Segmentation

By Satellite Type



Communication Satellite

Remote Sensing Satellite

Navigation Satellite Others

By Orbit Category



Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

Geostationary Orbit (GEO) Others

By Mass



Large Satellites

Medium-sized Satellites

Nano Satellites Others

By Type of Business



Government Commercial

By Applications



Communication

Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

Navigation

Research and Development

Military Surveillance Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Latin America

APAC Middle East and Africa

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client's purchase. We overcome our clients' issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter