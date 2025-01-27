Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Enhances Accessibility, Becomes A Certified Autism Centertm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jennifer Rominiecki, President and CEO of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Marie Selby Botanical Gardens receives the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To earn this credential, staff completed autism-specific training to equip them with understanding of the best practices and resources to welcome and accommodate every guest, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. Selby Gardens' IBCCES certification was made possible through a grant from the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation .

“True leadership in supporting autism and neurodiversity begins with knowledge. Achieving certification through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards demonstrates a commitment to excellence and the ability to create spaces where everyone can thrive,” remarks Jennifer Rominiecki, President and CEO of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.“Our botanical gardens are dedicated to fostering an environment that welcomes and supports individuals of all abilities. By prioritizing professional training and certification, we aim to ensure our staff is equipped with the tools and understanding needed to create meaningful, enriching experiences for visitors with autism and neurodiverse needs. This commitment underscores our broader mission of inclusivity and innovation, allowing us to be a sanctuary for all who seek a connection with nature.”

“We are proud to award the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens with the Certified Autism CenterTM credential, highlighting their efforts to create a space that is inclusive and accessible for every visitor to enjoy,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“We look forward to seeing the positive impact this certification will have on every individual that visits the botanical gardens.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content, as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also manages AutismTravel, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and resources to plan their leisure experiences. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center (CAC) requirements.



###

About Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens provides 45 acres of bayfront sanctuaries connecting people with air plants of the world, native nature, and our regional history. Established by forward-thinking women of their time, Selby Gardens is composed of the 15-acre Downtown Sarasota campus and the 30-acre Historic Spanish Point campus in the Osprey area of Sarasota County, Florida. The Downtown Sarasota campus on Sarasota Bay is the only botanical garden in the world dedicated to the display and study of epiphytic orchids, bromeliads, gesneriads and ferns, and other tropical plants. There is a significant focus on botany, horticulture, education, historical preservation, and the environment. Selby Gardens' Downtown Sarasota campus features the world's first net positive energy botanical garden complex, generating more energy than it consumes. The Historic Spanish Point campus is located less than 10 miles south along Little Sarasota Bay. One of the largest preserves showcasing native Florida plants and active archaeology that is interpreted for and open to the public, it celebrates an archaeological record that encompasses approximately 5,000 years of Florida history. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is a Smithsonian Affiliate and is also accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. Selby Gardens was selected for Time magazine's annual list of the“World's Greatest Places 2024.” For more information visit .

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the field of autism and neurodiversity – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and neurodiversity training, working in over 111 countries and providing training in 8 languages. IBCCES also developed the Accessibility App, a free tool with resources for individuals with various disabilities or accommodations needs.

IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives such as the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC) programs, ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals feel welcomed and included while traveling and in their communities.



Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.