Lyte Fiber To Build Multi-Gigabit Fiber Network In Marshall, Texas

MARSHALL, Texas, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyte Fiber, LLC ("Lyte") is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge, multi-gigabit residential and business fiber in Marshall, Texas. As a Texas-founded company, Lyte is investing over $10 million to transform the city's digital infrastructure, delivering unparalleled speed, reliability, and service to the community.

What makes Lyte's network in Marshall stand out? Its ringed 100% fiber network architecture coupled with full-backup power generation at all cabinets is being built with resiliency and redundancy as its foundation, and multi-gigabit speeds will ensure top-tier performance in Marshall for decades to come.

"Lyte is delivering more than just Marshall's first all-fiber residential internet network. We're bringing the future of internet connectivity to the heart of East Texas," Lyte CEO Carter Old said. "Our network is built to keep customers connected when it matters most."

Construction began earlier in January, and the first customers will be online in the spring. Completion is expected before the end of the year. In this initial phase, Lyte will connect over 8,000 homes and businesses, and it plans to expand further across the region. In total, Lyte is set to install over 120 miles of fiber optic cable across Marshall.

"Marshall is excited to welcome Lyte Fiber to our community," said Mayor Amy Ware. "Their investment in advanced digital infrastructure and desire to establish a regional headquarters here demonstrates their dedication to our city's future. Together, we're paving the way for enhanced opportunities for residents, businesses, and students alike."

In addition to building fiber, Lyte is working with the Marshall Economic Development and intends to establish a regional headquarters in Marshall to better serve the surrounding communities. This new office would generate local job opportunities, reinforcing the company's commitment to regional growth.

"Marshall's fiber buildout is more than a project; it's a long-term partnership," Old added. "Our regional headquarters would serve as a hub for customer service and network operations throughout Northeast Texas, ensuring we're a trusted and invested part of the community."

"We are excited about the increase in connectivity and attention in Marshall and Harrison County," said Rush Harris, CEcD, Executive Director of Marshall Economic Development. "Lyte Fiber has made it clear they want to be active in the growth of communities where they do business. These partnerships bring additional capacity and benefits to businesses and residents. I look forward to engaging with them as a community partner and service provider."

True to its commitment to corporate responsibility, Lyte is pledging 1 percent of its annual profits to local Marshall charities and organizations.

"At Lyte, giving back isn't just a promise – it's part of who we are," said Old. "When Marshall thrives, we all thrive."

Backed by SDC Capital Partners' $2.1 billion Digital Infrastructure Opportunity Fund IV and guided by an experienced executive team with over 150 years of telecom expertise, Lyte Fiber aims to bring reliable, high-performance broadband to communities like Marshall.

For more information or to sign up for service, visit or call 888-GET-LYTE (888-438-5983).

About Lyte Fiber

Founded in 2023 in Houston, Texas, Lyte Fiber is dedicated to providing the fastest and most reliable home and business fiber optic internet to communities across Texas and beyond. Formed in partnership with SDC Capital Partners, a leading digital infrastructure investment firm, Lyte was started by internet industry veterans passionate about offering a best-in-class customer experience, building a great workplace, and connecting Texas communities. As part of its commitment to each community it serves, Lyte pledges a 1 percent giveback to local charities and causes annually. For more information, visit .

