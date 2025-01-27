Gabala To Host Winter Tale Int'l Music Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Winter Tale International music Festival will take place in
Gabala on February 7-10, Azernews reports.
The event is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with the
support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Baku Music
Academy.
The music festival will bring together art and music enthusiasts
as a continuation of the traditional Gabala International Music
Festival, which has been held since 2009.
World-renowned musicians, performers, conductors, and music
ensembles from Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, and
Russia, alongside those from Azerbaijan, will perform at the Winter
Tale International Music Festival.
The list of performers from Azerbaijan includes Farhad
Badalbayli, Emil Afrasiyab, Murad Adlgozalzade, Nazrin Aslanli,
Nigar Jafarova, Yegana Akhundova, and Yusif Eyvazov. Music
ensembles include the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater's
Symphony Orchestra, the Baku Chamber Orchestra, students and pupils
of the Baku Choreography Academy, and the Gaytagi Instrumental
Ensemble will also join the festival.
Germany and Russian will be represented at Winter Tale
International Music Festival by Aydar Gaynullin's "Euphoria"
ensemble. Dmitri Sitkovetski from the United Kingdom, Anastasia
Bartoli and Sergio Vitale from Italy, and the "Glassduo" ensemble
from Poland will participate in the festival as well.
During the festival, music lovers will enjoy diverse program at
Gabala's cultural venues in Gabala, featuring vocal and chamber
music evenings, as well as ballet performances: excerpts from Gara
Garayev's ballet "Seven Beauties," Niyazi's piece "Wish," Uzeyir
Hajibayli's opera "Koroglu," Antonio Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons,"
excerpts from Giacomo Puccini's "Turandot," Giuseppe Verdi's "La
Traviata," and Pyotr Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Nutcracker," as well
as various musical compositions by Edvard Grieg, Frédéric Chopin,
Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and other
composers.
Audience members can join the event by registering for free
through the iTicket website.
