Gabala To Host Winter Tale Int'l Music Festival

Laman Ismayilova

Winter Tale International Festival will take place in Gabala on February 7-10, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture and the Baku Music Academy.

The music festival will bring together art and music enthusiasts as a continuation of the traditional Gabala International Music Festival, which has been held since 2009.

World-renowned musicians, performers, conductors, and music ensembles from Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, and Russia, alongside those from Azerbaijan, will perform at the Winter Tale International Music Festival.

The list of performers from Azerbaijan includes Farhad Badalbayli, Emil Afrasiyab, Murad Adlgozalzade, Nazrin Aslanli, Nigar Jafarova, Yegana Akhundova, and Yusif Eyvazov. Music ensembles include the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater's Symphony Orchestra, the Baku Chamber Orchestra, students and pupils of the Baku Choreography Academy, and the Gaytagi Instrumental Ensemble will also join the festival.

Germany and Russian will be represented at Winter Tale International Music Festival by Aydar Gaynullin's "Euphoria" ensemble. Dmitri Sitkovetski from the United Kingdom, Anastasia Bartoli and Sergio Vitale from Italy, and the "Glassduo" ensemble from Poland will participate in the festival as well.

During the festival, music lovers will enjoy diverse program at Gabala's cultural venues in Gabala, featuring vocal and chamber music evenings, as well as ballet performances: excerpts from Gara Garayev's ballet "Seven Beauties," Niyazi's piece "Wish," Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera "Koroglu," Antonio Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons," excerpts from Giacomo Puccini's "Turandot," Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata," and Pyotr Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Nutcracker," as well as various musical compositions by Edvard Grieg, Frédéric Chopin, Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and other composers.

Audience members can join the event by registering for free through the iTicket website.