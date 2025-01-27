AIDS Relief Funding Faces Disruption After Foreign Aid Pause Ordered By Secretary Of State Marco Rubio: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent order to pause foreign aid is expected to halt funding for the President's Emergency Plan for Relief (PEPFAR), potentially disrupting life-saving treatments for millions of people around the world. According to CBS News which cited two sources familiar with the situation, the stoppage could lead to delays in the delivery of anti-retroviral medications (ARVs), which are essential for treatment.

While it remains uncertain whether local stockpiles of ARVs can make up for the disruption, the delay has raised concerns among public advocates about the continuity of care for the millions relying on the program. CBS News has learned that PEPFAR has provided ARVs to over 20 million people across 55 countries, and the potential pause could endanger this critical support.

Potential pause and growing concerns

Sources say, as per the news report, that while funding could be restored following a 90-day review , advocates are worried about the future of PEPFAR.

Recently, reports surfaced indicating that some organisations receiving US aid had performed abortions, which directly violates US law, the news report stated.

PEPFAR's global impact

The PEPFAR program, established during President George W. Bush's administration, is credited with saving millions of lives globally. According to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the program has provided billions of dollars to combat HIV/AIDS, helping to stem the tide of the global epidemic.

Trump's criticism of US foreign aid spending

On Saturday, President Donald Trump reiterated his criticism of the US approach to foreign aid. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump called for other wealthy nations to increase their contributions to global aid efforts, particularly in relation to programs like PEPFAR.