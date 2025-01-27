عربي


Secretary Rubio's Call With Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó

1/27/2025 8:51:43 AM

Readout

Office of the Spokesperson

January 26, 2025

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó today and emphasized the importance of further strengthening defense and energy security cooperation.  The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed strategic engagement beyond Europe—in Latin America and with China. 

MENAFN27012025004514009831ID1109133370


U.S. Department of State

