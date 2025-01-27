Secretary Rubio's Call With Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó today and emphasized the importance of further strengthening defense and energy security cooperation. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed strategic engagement beyond Europe—in Latin America and with China.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.