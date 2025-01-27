Aisle Network Unveils, A Viral Love Quest with Meme Marketing Magic!

(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, January 27th 2025: Aisle, India’s leading high-intent dating app, has launched a refreshingly quirky meme marketing campaign, #FindAnkit, which has social buzzing and the streets of Bengaluru buzzing with excitement. Aisle's algorithm is meticulously crafted to ensure that individuals seeking connections receive the most relevant and impactful matches. Through their meme marketing campaign, Aisle aims to rekindle the charm of old-school romance while helping users discover meaningful and lasting connections via their app. The campaign reflects how even accidental skips can lead to meaningful connections and unforgettable love stories. The campaign garnered a total engagement of 8.6 mn reach and 9.8 mn views across social media platforms.



The campaign kicked off with a splash on Bengaluru’s iconic Church Street, where a group of friends took to the streets holding witty placards with a heartfelt plea. A lighthearted and playful tweet highlighting a missed opportunity on the Aisle dating app. The friend jokingly shared that they accidentally skipped over someone named Ankit, a 5'11" techie from Bangalore who loves chai. They appeal to the community and even tag a mutual connection with the hashtag #FINDANKIT, blending humor with a call for help in reconnecting. This playful and relatable gesture quickly grabbed the attention of passersby and sparked curiosity among meme enthusiasts.



The story took an exciting turn when a popular X (formerly Twitter) influencer posted a picture of the group with the caption and appealed to the community to tag every Ankit they know in a collective effort to track him down, using the trending hashtag #FindAnkit to amplify the fun and excitement.



Aisle was quick to join the fun, responding with witty comments and amplifying the “hunt” online. Soon, timelines were flooded with tags, shares and banter as netizens rallied together to locate the elusive Ankit.



Chandni Gaglani, Head of Aisle Network, shared her thoughts on the campaign: “At Aisle, we recognize that love isn’t just about matching profiles; it’s about creating moments that matter. We believe that old school romance is all about putting in the effort at every stage of your love story, and hence #FindAnkit is a light hearted take on someone putting in the effort of finding that special someone, in the OG old school style… a little bollywood even :). Through this fun and quirky campaign, we’ve turned an accidental skip into a collective mission to #FindAnkit. It’s not just about driving engagement—it’s about showing that effort matters when it comes to love. With a touch of humor and nostalgia, we’re bringing back the charm of old-school romance, reminding everyone how meaningful connections were once built through persistence and genuine effort. Aisle is here to make modern matchmaking just as special.



The campaign captured the hearts of Bengaluru’s meme-loving community, sparking laughter, curiosity, and a shared sense of mission. It’s a testament to Aisle’s commitment to building a platform where love can find its way through genuine effort and serendipitous connections. Aisle’s #FindAnkit is more than just a marketing campaign; it’s a movement that celebrates the charm of old school romance and the unexpected magic of love.





MENAFN27012025006926014934ID1109133282