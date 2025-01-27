Aspargo Labs Appoints Harold D. Tamayo As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced leader joins as the company prepares for its public entry

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspargo Labs, Inc., (“Aspargo Labs” or the“Company”), a specialty pharmacy and MedTech company focused on converting the world's most meaningful medications into liquid oral suspensions, has appointed Harold D. Tamayo, MBA, MSIE, as Chief Financial Officer. Tamayo's extensive experience managing the finances of publicly traded life science companies in the global healthcare sector will be instrumental in shaping Aspargo Labs' financial strategy as it prepares for its next phase of growth and a planned entry into the public markets.

“Harold's financial expertise and leadership in scaling up high-growth, healthcare companies are an invaluable addition to Aspargo as we enter this transformative period,” said Michael Demurjian, CEO of Aspargo Labs.“His proven ability to optimize financial operations and align resources with strategic goals will be critical to our success as we work to bring our innovative oral suspension technology to global markets, beginning with our innovative and disruptive sildenafil formulation.”









Tamayo said,“I am thrilled to join the forward-thinking team at Aspargo Labs. The company's commitment to delivering accessible and patient-friendly formulations addresses critical needs in healthcare. My focus will be on supporting Aspargo's growth by leveraging my financial expertise and collaborating closely with this exceptional team. Together, we aim to advance the company's innovative technology, drive meaningful progress in drug delivery and medication adherence, and create lasting value for patients, partners and stakeholders.”

Tamayo brings extensive experience in leading global financial operations, including licensing, mergers and acquisitions, IPO readiness, Sarbanes-Oxley and SEC compliance. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Advisor at a multi-state pharmacy chain with a national reach offering high-touch, boutique service at scale, where he spearheaded strategies that resulted in double digit revenue and EBITDA growth. Prior to this position, Tamayo was Vice President of Finance (FP&A) and Investor Relations and a member of the Senior Leadership Team at Axogen Inc., where he helped develop a comprehensive financial strategy, which contributed to over 20% revenue growth, the company's first EBITDA-positive quarter after going public, and more than doubled its market capitalization. Tamayo also served as CFO of McKesson Prescription Technology Solutions and SEC-reported segment, CFO of CVS Omnicare and CFO of Express Scripts International. Also, he served in leadership positions with Novartis Pharma and Merck & Co. Tamayo earned his MBA in Finance and M.S. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Miami, and a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from Florida International University.

About Aspargo Labs, Inc.

Aspargo Labs, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical and MedTech company focused on converting the world's most meaningful medications into liquid oral suspensions delivered via a proprietary, digitally connected device. Aspargo Labs' suspension technology offers several key advantages, including improved absorption, ease of administration, flexible dosing, and improved patient adherence. Aspargo is leveraging its unique technology platform to transform a wide range of medications across various therapeutic areas. The initial focus is a liquid oral sildenafil suspension currently marketed by Aspargo in multiple countries.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment, and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and you should be aware that actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements. Words such as“will,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“potential,”“possible,”“goals,”“accelerate,”“continue,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks inherent in our lack of profitability and need for additional capital; our dependence on partners to further the development of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in the development, attainment of the requisite regulatory authorizations and approvals and launch of any new pharmaceutical product; and the outcome of pending or future litigation or arbitration.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You should not rely upon any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, in each case, except as required by law.

For more information:

Aspargo Labs, Inc.

(646) 503-1260

...

Investor & media contacts:

Russo Partners

Nic Johnson or Liz Phillips

(347) 956-7697

...

