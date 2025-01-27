Smart Mobility International Set to Unveil State-of-the-Art Service Centre for New Energy Vehicles

(MENAFN- Created by black) Smart Mobility International is driving the future of sustainable mobility in the UAE with significant investments to bring premium New (NEVs) and the supporting infrastructure needed to create a thriving NEV ecosystem.



This initiative aligns with the UAE’s sustainable mobility goals of increasing NEVs to 50% of the total vehicles on UAE roads by 2050, in a commitment to reducing carbon emissions and paving the way for a cleaner, greener future.





A State-of-the-Art Service Centre for New Energy Vehicles



To support this transition, Smart Mobility International is opening a specialised New Energy Vehicle service centre strategically located in Dubai’s Al Quoz automotive district.



Set for completion in Q1 2025, the service centre integrates advanced technology and customer-centric design, making it a one-stop destination offering top-tier vehicle care and support for the growing community of Smart Mobility International’s fully-electric BEV and range-extended REEV New Energy Vehicle owners.



Key Features of the New Facility



Comprehensive Maintenance Services

The centre is equipped to handle all aspects of NEV maintenance, including quick service areas for fast repairs, a specialised battery care section, and advanced tools and performance optimisation for New Energy Vehicles.



Convenient Charging Solutions

The centre includes dedicated E-Charging Stations, making charging easier and more accessible for Smart Mobility International customers.



Sustainability-Focused Design

Integrating energy-efficient operations, the service centre supports the UAE’s commitment to green mobility.



Showroom and Display Areas

Customers can explore the latest NEV models as well as used vehicles in dedicated display zones.



“Our goal is not just to introduce premium NEVs to the UAE but to build an ecosystem that supports them, from service and maintenance to charging solutions,” said Moutaz Louis, CEO of Smart Mobility International. “We are committed to making sustainable mobility a practical and attractive choice for UAE residents, supporting the nation achieve its ambitious sustainability targets.”



Smart Mobility International’s investment is a step toward enhancing the UAE’s EV infrastructure, ensuring that customers have access to premium services and advanced charging networks. By fostering a comprehensive electric mobility framework, the company is crucially supporting the UAE’s vision for a more sustainable transportation sector.



As the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, Smart Mobility International is positioning itself as a key player in the UAE’s transition to cleaner mobility solutions. With premium NEVs and a dedicated support ecosystem, the company is set to drive significant progress in the region’s journey toward a more sustainable future.







MENAFN27012025008003016352ID1109133105