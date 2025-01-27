Ukrainian Border Guards Repel Enemy Assault Near Vovchansk
1/27/2025 7:07:25 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Near Vovchansk, soldiers from the Forpost brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, together with the Defense Forces, repelled an assault by the Russian army.
The Kramatorsk Border Guard Detachment announced this on facebook and shared relevant footage, Ukrinform reports.
“The occupants persist in their attempts to breach the defensive redoubts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Recently, the enemy initiated an attack on our positions with approximately 10 pieces of equipment and infantry. The Ukrainian military successfully repelled the attack, preventing the enemy from capturing any meter of the land,” the Forpost brigade's intelligence noted.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, drone operators from the Phoenix strike drone unit of the State Border Guard Service's Pomsta (Revenge) Brigade destroyed three enemy tanks, a cannon, a grenade launcher, vehicles, a fuel and oil depot, a UAV control center, a dugout and infantry in the Donetsk region.
