HM Amit Shah Along With Family Performs Akshayvat Aarti, 'Parikrama'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 27 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah along with family members visited Akshayvat, the sacred tree in Mahakumbh Nagar on Monday. He was accompanied to the sacred place by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the two Deputy CMs.

The chief priest at Akshayvat temple conducted a puja amid the chanting of Vedic hymns. Amit Shah, along with his family members and CM Yogi Adityanath, performed the Akshayvat Aarti and offered prayers.

Following the rituals, the Home Minister, Chief Minister, and members of the Sant Samaj completed the 'parikrama' of Akshayvat and discussed the upcoming Mahakumbh events.

The Home Minister's family members including his wife Sonal Shah, son Jay Shah, daughter-in-law and grandchildren also participated in the religious rituals.

The moment was captured in frame as Amit Shah along with his family were clicked in a group photograph before the sacred tree.

Akshayavat is a sacred and ancient tree located in Prayagraj, considered to be immortal or eternal according to Hindu beliefs.

The book is mentioned in the Hindu scriptures, including the Puranas and the Mahabharata. Legend has it that Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, visited this tree during his exile and meditated under its shade.

Earlier in the day, the Home Minister took a holy dip at the Sangam along with Hindu saints and seers and sought God's blessings for the family and the country's citizens.

Amit Shah's holy dip in Sangam came days after the entire Uttar Pradesh Cabinet led by CM Yogi Adityanath took a holy bath at the Sangam.

Notably, the Mahakumbh is witnessing a huge surge of devotees and pilgrims for the two-month long festival.

On the day of Makar Sankranti alone, over 3.5 crore devotees including seers and saints took bath in the Ganga.

For the first time, Shankaracharya of all the 4 Peethas was present at Maha Kumbh and CM Yogi also met them.