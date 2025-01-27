(MENAFN) David Lynch, the renowned American filmmaker famous for his surreal and visually striking narratives, has passed away at the age of 78, his family confirmed in a post on Thursday. The cause of death has not been disclosed.



Lynch, known for films like Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, Dune, and The Elephant Man, left an indelible mark on both and television. His pioneering TV series Twin Peaks (1990) became a cultural phenomenon, blending genres like soap opera, noir, and surrealism. The series, which gained a massive following in the early 1990s, continued to resonate in countries like Russia, where it was analyzed for its psychological depth and cultural impact.



Born in Missoula, Montana, in 1946, Lynch began his career as an art student creating experimental short films. His first feature, Eraserhead (1977), became a cult classic, propelling him into the filmmaking spotlight. Throughout his career, Lynch was nominated for multiple Oscars, including three Best Director nominations.



In addition to his film and television work, Lynch was a painter, musician, and advocate for transcendental meditation, founding the David Lynch Foundation in 2005. His last film, Inland Empire (2006), marked the end of his feature filmmaking, though he continued working in short films, music videos, and even acting.



Lynch had been suffering from emphysema, a chronic lung condition caused by his lifelong smoking habit. He revealed in August 2024 that his health had deteriorated significantly, making it impossible for him to continue directing films.

MENAFN27012025000045015687ID1109132650