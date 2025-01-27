Anil Kapoor Celebrates 36 Years Of Ram Lakhan, 'Connection Beyond The Screen'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff's 1989 drama "Ram Lakhan" stays fresh in the memory of cinema lovers to this day. As the iconic blockbuster completes 36 years of release, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram Stories to mark a nostalgic milestone.

Posting a collage of some of the memorable scenes from "Ram Lakhan", the 'Animal' wrote, "36 years of Lakhan and the memories are still fresh! When co-stars turn into friends, the connection lasts beyond the screen. Here's to cherished moments and timeless camaraderie."

Prior to this, Jackie Shroff also used social to share his memories of working with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Dimple Kapadia in "Ram Lakhan". He penned, "It is incredible that 'Ram Lakhan' has clocked 36 years of its release, and it's nothing short of spectacular. It has been an incredible experience to work alongside Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, and the rest of the star cast under Subhash Ghai's direction. The bond we created on the set is something that I will always cherish, and till date, the bond has stayed as strong as ever. The energy of shooting 'Ram Lakhan' was unmatched, and I am beyond elated that the film has connected with the audience."

"Ram Lakhan" was directed by celebrated filmmaker Subhash Ghai. Released on 27th January 1989, the film became a massive box-office success.

Shifting focus on Anil Kapoor's forthcoming ventures, he will next be seen in the highly talked about entertainer, "Subedaar". While Anil Kapoor has been roped in for the titular role of Subedaar Arjun Singh, Radhika Madan will essay the role of his daughter in the film. Made under the direction of Suresh Triveni, the project has been financed by Vikram Malhotra in collaboration with Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor. Adding to the hype, the makers have already unveiled the first look poster for 'Subedaar' back in March 2024.