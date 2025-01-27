Pope cautions of dangers of excessive social media use

(MENAFN) Pope Francis has issued a warning about the dangers of excessive social use, which he referred to as causing “brain rot,” urging young people to practice critical thinking. Speaking to journalists and communication professionals at the Vatican on Saturday, the Pope emphasized the importance of stepping outside oneself to engage in meaningful communication and share stories of hope.



He criticized overconsumption of content, a trend popular among younger generations, warning that it leads to alienation. The Pope called on journalists to use their platforms to share positive, hopeful stories and contribute to a brighter future for all. He also praised the work of those who report on issues like war and violence, highlighting the 120 journalists who lost their lives in 2024, many in conflict zones like Gaza.



The Pope, a frequent critic of social media, has previously raised concerns about its impact, particularly on youth, suggesting that it fosters disconnection rather than connection. He questioned the increasing hours people spend in front of screens, urging society to be mindful of its relationship with technology.

