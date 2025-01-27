Colombia gives in to Trump’s requests

(MENAFN) Colombia has reversed its earlier decision to block flights carrying deported illegal migrants, yielding to pressure from the United States. On Sunday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro had announced he would turn away U.S. military planes carrying deportees unless the U.S. established a protocol to ensure the dignified treatment of migrants. In response, U.S. President Donald threatened tariffs on Colombian goods and visa restrictions on Colombian officials.



Later on Sunday, Colombia’s stated that Petro’s presidential plane would be used to facilitate the return of Colombian nationals being deported. The Colombian government emphasized that its citizens would not be expelled from their country and would receive a dignified return.



In a lengthy post on social media, President Petro condemned the U.S. pressure, comparing it to past U.S. intervention in Latin America. He vowed to defend his principles and retaliate against U.S. economic sanctions, promising to impose tariffs on American goods.



The White House confirmed later that Colombia had agreed to meet Trump’s demands, including accepting all Colombian deportees, without delay or limitation. U.S. tariffs will be held in reserve, with visa restrictions and enhanced border checks remaining until the first deportation flight is successfully completed. Trump has made the fight against illegal immigration a central focus of his administration, deploying additional troops and increasing deportations since taking office.

