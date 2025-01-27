Annuloplasty System Market Poised To Grow From USD 450 Million In 2023 To USD 695.57 Million By 2032 At A CAGR Of 4.98%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Annuloplasty System Market

Rising prevalence of heart valve disorders and advancements in minimally invasive surgical techniques drive the annuloplasty system growth globally

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Annuloplasty System Market size was valued at USD 450 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 695.57 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.98% over the forecast period 2024-2032.Annuloplasty System Market OverviewThe annuloplasty system market has experienced significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of heart valve disorders, particularly mitral and tricuspid valve conditions. Mitral valve regurgitation alone accounts for approximately 300,000 new cases annually in the U.S. alone, fueling the demand for advanced treatment systems. The market is further propelled by advancements in minimally invasive surgical procedures and the development of specialized annuloplasty rings and devices.On the supply side, leading manufacturers are focusing on innovations to enhance durability and patient outcomes. Demand for annuloplasty systems has also surged due to a rising geriatric population prone to heart valve disorders. North America remained the dominant market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR due to increasing healthcare investments and growing awareness of heart valve repair procedures.Key Players in Annuloplasty System Market.Medtronic.Abbott.Edwards Corp.Labcor.Valcare Medical.Braile Biomedica.Affluent Medical.Corcym.Micro Interventional Devices.Sorin Group.Boston Scientific Corporation.B. Braun Melsungen AGRecent Trends Of the Annuloplasty Market.Innovations in annuloplasty rings and devices, including enhanced durability, flexibility, and precision, are improving patient outcomes and surgical success rates..The increasing incidence of heart valve conditions, particularly mitral valve regurgitation and tricuspid regurgitation, is fueling the demand for annuloplasty systems..There is a growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, with advanced annuloplasty systems offering quicker recovery times and reduced risks for patients..With faster recovery and cost-effectiveness, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are rapidly adopting annuloplasty systems, contributing to the market's growth.Statistical Insights.Approximately 300,000 new cases of mitral regurgitation are reported annually in the U.S., emphasizing the need for advanced treatment options..Government healthcare spending on cardiac surgeries accounted for 35% of total expenditures in North America..Hospitals have a device adoption rate of 60% globally, while ASCs show a rapid increase in adoption, reaching 25% by 2023.Segment AnalysisBy ApplicationMitral Valve Repair dominated the market with a 64% share in 2023, this segment is driven by the high prevalence of mitral valve conditions such as regurgitation and stenosis. Advances in customized annuloplasty rings and minimally invasive surgeries have reinforced the segment's dominance.Tricuspid Valve Repair is expected to grow at the fastest pace during 2024-2032, this segment is witnessing growth due to rising awareness of tricuspid valve diseases and innovations in specialized annuloplasty devices. Tricuspid regurgitation prevalence in heart failure patients varies between 25% to 75%, highlighting the importance of this segment.By End UserHospitals led the annuloplasty system market in 2023, holding a 60% share. This dominance stems from their advanced infrastructure, availability of skilled cardiac surgeons, and the ability to manage complex procedures. Hospitals are primary centers for cardiac care, providing extensive post-operative support, which enhances patient outcomes. Meanwhile, Ambulatory Surgical Centers are poised to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. ASCs are becoming a preferred choice for patients seeking cost-effective and minimally invasive procedures. With shorter recovery times and reduced hospital stays, these centers offer an appealing alternative for individuals prioritizing convenience and affordability.Annuloplasty System Market SegmentationBy Application.Mitral Valve Repair.Tricuspid Valve Repair.Aortic Valve RepairBy End User.Hospitals.Ambulatory Surgical Centers.OtherRegional AnalysisNorth America held the largest market share of 43.6% in 2023, the region's dominance is fueled by advanced healthcare systems, favorable reimbursement policies, and the rising incidence of heart valve disorders. The U.S. leads the region, supported by strong R&D investments in cardiac care.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during 2024-2032, driven by increasing healthcare investments, a growing elderly population, and rising awareness of heart valve diseases. China, accounting for 22.6% of the regional market share, is emerging as a key player in the adoption of innovative cardiac care solutions.Recent Developments.(April 2024): Designed for improved durability and flexibility, this ring enhances structural support for mitral valve repair, improving patient outcomes..(June 2024): Focused on ease of implantation and enhanced patient comfort, the Harmony system incorporates advanced materials for long-term performance..(March 2024): Abbott announced expanded indications for its Tendyne Mitral Valve system, enhancing repair options for complex mitral valve conditions..(February 2024): The LOTUS Edge platform now includes new tools for improved precision in mitral and tricuspid valve repair..(May 2024): LivaNova's latest annuloplasty rings feature tailored designs to address specific valve conditions with minimal invasiveness..(July 2024): Artivion launched its CryoValve annuloplasty system, incorporating cryopreservation techniques for enhanced valve repair durability.Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Annuloplasty System Market by Application8. Annuloplasty System Market by End User9. Regional Analysis10. Company Profiles11. Use Cases and Best Practices12. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

