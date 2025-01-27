Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market Research To 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tools, by Application, By End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global structural biology & molecular modeling techniques market size was estimated to be USD 8.32 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 40.47 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 15.46% during 2024-2034

The market will rise as a result of technological advancements, rising demand for drug discovery and development, initiatives and funding, and an increase in collaboration and partnerships.

Advancements in technology, particularly in X-ray crystallography, Cryo-electron microscopy (Cryo-EM), and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR), are significantly driving market growth by providing enhanced resolution, thereby enabling researchers to investigate complex biological systems with greater efficacy.

For instance, in May 2024, Google DeepMind and Isomorphic Labs unveiled AlphaFold 3, a groundbreaking model capable of predicting interactions among all biological molecules. This innovative model markedly enhances the accuracy of such predictions, especially concerning proteins and other essential molecules. The implications of AlphaFold 3 are profound, as it has the potential to transform our understanding of biology and revolutionize drug development practices.

North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the strong presence of pharmaceutical companies, advanced research infrastructure, and significant investment in drug discovery and development. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment in biotechnology, growing pharmaceutical industry, and expanding research and development activities in drug discovery.

For instance, EvolutionaryScale, a cutting-edge AI research center, debuted ESM3, an AI model that can produce unique proteins, in July 2024. The production of a novel Green Fluorescent Protein (GFP), a process that would require 500 million years of natural evolution, has already been accomplished by this ground-breaking model.

By tools, the SaaS (Software as a Service) and standalone modeling tools segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global structural biology & molecular modeling techniques market in 2023 owing to the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, ease of access, and increased demand for cost-effective and scalable modeling tools in drug discovery and research. For instance, Bruker unveiled the Fourier 80 1H/13C|19F system in April 2024 with the goal of improving pharmaceutical research.

The technique makes use of 19F NMR, which provides information on the toxicity, safety, formulation, and chemical structure of fluorinated medicinal molecules. Additionally, the visualization & analysis tools segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for high-resolution imaging, advancements in molecular modeling software, and the growing need for accurate analysis in drug discovery and structural biology research.

By application, the drug development applications segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global structural biology & molecular modeling techniques market in 2023 owing to the rising demand for targeted therapies, advancements in molecular modeling technologies, and the increasing focus on accelerating drug discovery processes. For instance, as part of NVIDIA AI Foundations, the US software company Nvidia Corporation introduced BioNeMo Cloud, a suite of cloud services utilizing generative AI, in March 2023. This service provides pretrained AI models and lets researchers tweak them with unique data to speed up research in the biological sciences, drug discovery, and protein engineering.

AlphaFold2 for protein structure determination and MoFlow for molecular optimization and small molecule production are two of the six newly optimized, open-source models featured in this service. Additionally, the drug discovery application segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing need for innovative therapies, advancements in AI-driven modeling techniques, and increasing investment in pharmaceutical R&D.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global structural biology & molecular modeling techniques market in 2023 owing to the increased investment in drug discovery, widespread adoption of molecular modeling tools, and the growing focus on developing targeted therapies and biologics. For instance, Bruker Corporation unveiled the D6 PHASERTM X-Ray Diffraction (XRD) system in June 2023. D6 PHASER, a brand-new benchtop XRD platform, was developed with analytical versatility typically found in larger, floor-standing systems.

Further XRD applications for new user communities and markets will be possible because to the comprehensive feature set of the D6 PHASER. Additionally, the academic research segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising government funding, increasing collaboration with industry, and the growing use of molecular modeling techniques in advanced biological research.

Report Scope:



Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Tools, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players 20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement.

Market Environment Analysis



Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis SWOT Analysis

Market Dynamics



Drivers Analysis

Restraints Analysis

Opportunities Analysis

Threats Analysis Trend Analysis

Competitor Analysis



Dassault Systemes

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Acellera Ltd.

Agile Molecule

Biomax Informatics AG

Bruker Daltonics Inc.

Chemical Computing Group

Illumina

CD BioSciences

Charles River Technologies

Horiba

OpenEye Scientific Software (acquired by Cadence Design Systems)

PerkinElmer Novartis

Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market Analysis & Forecast by Tools 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



SaaS & Standalone Modeling

Visualization & Analysis

Databases Others

Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Drug Development

Drug Discovery Others

Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Academic Research

Government Agencies and Regulatory Bodies Others

Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC Rest of MEA

