Air Preparation Equipment Market To Reach At US$ 17,584.8 Million By 2034 With 6.4% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a research and competitive intelligence provider, The Global Air Preparation Equipment Market was valued at US$ 8,879.5 million in 2023 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.4% to end up at US$ 17,584.8 Million by 2034.

The air preparation equipment market is expected to witness a significant boost in demand with rising industrial automation, strict environmental rules, and an increase in demand for energy-efficient solutions. Key sectors that require pneumatic systems are the automotive industry, food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical industries, and chemical sectors.

Since they use clean, dry, and regulated air to make these operations seamless, these three products will form a core requirement. Filters, in particular, are expected to grow rapidly because industries are focusing on contaminant-free air to meet the regulatory standards such as ISO 8573 for air quality.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific leads the market with China and India at the helm, due to rapid industrialization and government initiatives that drive the growth of manufacturing. North America and Europe are also key markets, given their emphasis on workplace safety, energy optimization, and the adoption of smart factory solutions.

The innovation focus of manufacturers enables the provision of IoT-enabled systems for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. With such a need for sustainability along with operational efficiency, market growth is expected to follow a steady trend across the developed and emerging economies.

The global air preparation equipment market is projected to grow at 4% CAGR and reach US$ 17,584.8 million by 2034

The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 8,128.5 million growing between 2024 to 2034

North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 8% in 2034

Predominating market players include Emerson Electric Co., Cross Company, SMC Corporation, Norgren Ltd, Festo Corporation, HPE Automation Corporation, Norman Equipment Company, Hartfiel Automation, Rotork, Airtec Pneumatics, Inc., Doedijns, Parker Hannifin Corp, NIHON PISCO CO., LTD., Ingersoll Rand & Doig Corporation. North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 3,154.3 million collectively

“The market's growth is fueled by industrial automation, regulatory compliance, and increasing demand for energy-efficient, IoT-enabled solutions.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Air Preparation Equipment Market:

Emerson Electric Co.; SMC Corporation; Norgren Ltd; Festo Corporation; HPE Automation Corporation; Norman Equipment Compan; Hartfiel Automation; Parker Hannifin Corp; NIHON PISCO CO., LTD.; Ingersoll Rand; Other Prominent Players

The market for air preparation equipment has excellent growth prospects despite its high startup costs and fluctuating raw material prices. In the long run, customized solutions created in accordance with particular industrial needs and government regulations promoting energy efficiency encourage further development and open the door for sustainability and innovation.

On August 2024, Festo launched a series of preassembled and tested compressed air preparation units, customized specifically for the food and beverage industry. The units focus on making food processing more efficient and reliable while still maintaining rigorous hygiene standards. These launches confirm Festo's position in the market of air preparation solutions for sensitive environments like food production, thus showcasing their commitment to innovation and the fulfillment of specific needs within the industries.

On October 2023, Emerson Electric bought National Instruments for around US$ 8.2 billion. With this acquisition, Emerson's idea is to strengthen its core capabilities in automation and control technologies, which include air preparation systems. By including National Instruments' software and hardware solutions expertise, Emerson should be able to strengthen its position in the industrial automation sector, which may potentially lead to better air preparation equipment offerings as part of their overall automation solutions.

. On November 2023, SMC Corporation has launched a new air flow controller, which combines a flow sensor and an electro-pneumatic regulator into a single compact unit. The new product, the IN502-44/45, provides up to 50% space savings and easier installation by reducing piping and cabling. This offers precise control of air flow rates independent of piping conditions and is particularly beneficial for applications in industries such as automotive and food processing.

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Air Preparation Equipment market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the equipment (Filters, Regulators, Lubricators, Air Dryers, Pressure Relief Valves, Others), housing material (Aluminum, Polyamide, Stainless Steel, Zinc Alloy, Aluminum Alloy, Others), relieving type (Pressure Regulator, Filter Regulator), drain type (Manual Drain, Automatic & Semi-automatic Drain), industry (Automotive, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Medical & Life Science, Oil & Gas, Packaging, Others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

