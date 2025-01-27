Sleek Bill Unveils Latest GST Billing Software Update For Indian Businesses

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sleek Bill, India's relied on billing software, is proud to announce the rollout of a far-predicted replace for its on line GST billing software. Designed particularly for Indian organizations, this update introduces a variety of new capabilities and enhancements, ensuring green and GST-compliant invoicing.

The update reflects Sleek Bill's commitment to helping Indian businesses of all sizes simplify their billing processes while meeting regulatory requirements.

Key Features Deployed in Production

1.New Invoice Templates for Diverse Business Needs:

2 A4 Invoice Templates: Elegant, professional layouts for detailed billing requirements.

New A5 Invoice Template: A compact format ideal for medium-scale invoices.

New A6 Invoice Template: A smaller, simplified option perfect for quick transactions.

53mm (2-inch) Thermal Invoice Template: Specifically designed for retailers and POS systems.

80mm (3-inch) Thermal Invoice Template: A widely used format for fast and clear thermal printing.

2.Copy Document Feature:

Save time with the ability to duplicate invoices, quotations, and proforma invoices in just a few clicks.

3.Bug Fix for Smooth Operations:

?Resolved a PDF formatting issue where documents were split across two pages, ensuring professional, neatly formatted invoices.

Why This Update is a Game-Changer for Indian Businesses

The addition of new invoice templates and the copy document feature offers Indian businesses enhanced flexibility and productivity. Retailers, wholesalers, and carrier vendors can now pick from quite a few codecs tailored to their precise wishes, making sure streamlined operations and better compliance with GST guidelines.

Vicky Kalbande, CEO of Sleek Bill, shared his vision for this update:

"At Sleek Bill, we understand the unique challenges Indian businesses face when it comes to billing and GST compliance. This update is our way of providing them with tools that simplify their daily operations, enhance efficiency, and ensure regulatory compliance."

Availability

The new features are now live and available for all users of Sleek Bill Online. Existing users can access them immediately, while new users can sign up to experience the cutting-edge GST billing solutions Sleek Bill offers.

About Sleek Bill

Sleek Bill, developed by V K Control System Pvt Ltd, is a leading GST billing software trusted by over 3 million businesses across India. Renowned for its user-friendly interface and efficient features, Sleek Bill empowers Indian businesses to create professional invoices with ease while staying compliant with GST standards.

For more details or to explore the latest update, visit Sleek Bill Online.

