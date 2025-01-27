'Park & Pay' Functionality From Parkopedia Now Available In CUPRA Models

(MENAFN- Pressat)



The CUPRA Born and CUPRA Tavascan now offer 'Park & Pay', which enables drivers to pay for parking from their car

Parkopedia provides market-leading parking data and in-car payment functionality New setup enables seamless in-car parking payments for CUPRA drivers with the service planned to be added to the remaining CUPRA and SEAT range in 2025

27 January 2025 - London, UK / Martorell, Spain

Parkopedia and SEAT S.A. are working together to enable convenient in-car payments for parking. CUPRA drivers are now able to access seamless 'Park & Pay' in-car payment functionality, allowing them to make parking payments with ease, without leaving the vehicle.

This takes the stress out of finding parking machines when arriving at car parks and bypasses issues such as out-of-order machines, not having the right change, card payment issues and more. This service is powered by Parkopedia, with a comprehensive location database and Payment Platform for on-demand in-car payments across both on-street and off-street locations.

This new functionality is currently available on CUPRA Born and Tavascan models with the CUPRA Navi system across 17 European countries1. The service is planned to be added to the remaining CUPRA range and SEAT models during 2025.

European drivers have a significant interest in in-car payments, with nearly two-thirds wanting to be able to pay for parking through their in-car infotainment system, according to the latest Parkopedia Global Driver Survey. This makes parking the service drivers request most for in-car payments, highlighting the often inconvenient process of paying for car parking and the negative impact this can have on the driving experience.

Recognising the strong driver interest in in-car payments for parking, Markus Dohl, VP Sales & BD Europe at Parkopedia, said:“European motorists have a particular interest in being able to access in-car payments for parking, so we are pleased to be working with SEAT S.A. to provide this valued service for their drivers, unlocking seamless payments for parking sessions and adding convenience to their journeys. We look forward to the roll-out of this service to the rest of the SEAT and CUPRA model range in 2025.”

1The 'Park & Pay' service is live in the following European countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

About Parkopedia

Parkopedia is the leading connected car services provider used by automakers, organisations and millions of drivers around the world. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls across 90 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed indoor maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to available parking spaces and EV chargers. Visit href="" parkopedi for more information.

About SEAT S.A.

SEAT S.A. is the only car maker to design, develop, manufacture and sell cars in Spain. The multinational company is based in Martorell (Barcelona) and sells vehicles under the CUPRA and SEAT brands, giving drivers the best of both worlds: cars with efficient combustion engines, mild and plug-in hybrids and 100% electric vehicles.

