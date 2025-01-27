Growing At 27.3% CAGR The AI For Financial Services Market To Reach USD 123.2 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI for Services Market

Rising adoption of AI for fraud detection, personalized financial advice, and predictive analytics further propels the market's growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "AI for Financial Services Market by Component (Solution and Services), Application (Fraud Detection, Virtual Assistants, Business Analytics and Reporting, Quantitative and Asset Management, Customer Behavioral Analytics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2032".According to the report, the ai for financial services market was valued at $13.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $123.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.3% from 2024 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 216 Pages) at:Prime Determinants of GrowthRise in need of data utilization and analysis and increase in demand of operational efficiency are the factors expected to propel the growth of the global AI in financial services market. However, increase in complexity of integration is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global market. On the contrary, expanding need for enhanced customer experience is further likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.The AI in financial services market is segmented into component, application and region. On the basis of component, the market is divided into solutions and services. On the basis of application, the market is divided into fraud detection, virtual assistants, business analytics and reporting, quantitative and asset management, customer behavioral analytics and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEAIf you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest share in 2023. The solution segment includes the core technologies and tools, such as software and algorithms, that power AI applications. These solutions are essential for automating tasks, analyzing data, and delivering advanced features like fraud detection and personalized recommendations, which are further expected to propel the overall market growth.By application, the customer behavioral analytics segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to reduced capital expenditure, enhanced agility, and improved data security. SMEs can leverage AI in financial services solutions to access enterprise-grade IT capabilities without the need for significant upfront investments, enabling them to compete more effectively in the digital economy and drive innovation within their organizations. Thereby, driving the growth of the segment in the global AI in financial services market.By region, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to rapid economic development, increasing digitization, and a growing number of fintech startups in the region. As financial institutions in Asia-Pacific seek to enhance their services and compete on a global scale, they are investing more in AI technologies to improve efficiency and customer engagement, further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.Leading Market Players: -. FICO. SAS Institute. IBM. Microsoft. Google. Salesforce. NVIDIA. Palantir Technologies. TIBCO Software. Amazon Web ServicesThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the AI in financial services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Enquiry Before Buying:Recent Development:. On June 2024, VeriPark, a global provider of innovative digital solutions, and FICO, a renowned analytics software company, have embarked on a partnership. This partnership aims to revolutionize the financial services sector through advanced AI-driven decision making and comprehensive digital transformation. The partnership between VeriPark and FICO is designed to enhance decision-making and promote financial inclusion across diverse regions including Turkey, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and CIS.. On June 2021, Financial technology leader FISlunched the first in a new series of solutions developed in partnership with C3 AI to help capital markets firms tap into the power of their organizational data to increase efficiency and better manage regulatory compliance and risk. The AML Compliance Hub leverages C3 AI's advanced machine learning technology, combined with the deep financial industry domain expertise of FIS, to dramatically improve the efficiency of financial crime detection. Designed to help capital markets firms fight the increasing threat of financial crime, the machine learning-based platform aggregates and analyzes client data across disparate systems to enhance AML and KYC processes, improving decision-making and reducing false positive alerts. Other Trending Reports:
1. Adaptive Security Market :
2. AIoT Platform Market :
3. Communication Software Market :
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. 