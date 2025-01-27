QNB Named Best Trade Finance Provider In Qatar 2025 By Global Finance Magazine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group has been recognised as the Best Trade Finance Provider in Qatar 2025 by Global Finance magazine, as part of its 2025 Trade Finance Special Issue.

This prestigious award highlights QNB's excellence in the transformation of its digital trade finance platform, incorporating digital guarantees issuance and management, which marked a remarkable shift from physical guarantees in Qatar. Collectively, these initiatives set the towards alignment with global best practices in digital trade finance, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity.

Commenting on the achievement, Khalid Ahmed Al Sada, Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Group Corporate and Institutional Banking said:“This award comes as a testament to reflect the Bank's commitment to ease the transaction between business through various e-channels for small and medium-sized enterprises and corporates. This is done through a comprehensive digital trade finance platform that significantly reduces processing times and enhances transaction efficiency. QNB continues to monitor its customer needs while developing its channels.”

Global Finance's award recognizes banks and financial institutions for their transaction volume, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies, along with resilience, advances in digitization, blockchain adoption, and AI-powered solutions to enhance efficiency and transparency.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.