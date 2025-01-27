Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Note 14 Series

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Xiaomi Qatar conducted a roadshow at Safari Abu Hamour aligned with the launch of Redmi Note 14 Series in Qatar. The roadshow was conducted with the soft unveiling of the Redmi Note 14 Series in Safari Mall in Abu Hamour and the officials from Safari Group - Shaheen Backer, Managing Director, Rajesh, Showroom Manager, Tittu George, Head of Sales, Favas, Asst Manager, Shibesh, Sales In charge, and Intertec Group - Asraf N K, COO, Joey Zhou, GTM Manager, Cindy, Xiaomi Product Manager, Shahil, Key Accounts Manager, Lijo Titus, Xiaomi Sales Manager, Fahad, Xiaomi Retail Manager, Muhammad P K, IR Manager, Muhammad Fazil, Key Accounts Supervisor, Nirupamal, Xiaomi Trainer, were present at the roadshow.

The Redmi Note 14 Series includes five devices that take Redmi Note to the next level: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 5G, and Redmi Note 14. With a high-resolution AI camera system, all-star durability, and impressive experience, Redmi Note 14 Series comes with all-round upgrades to bring flagship-level features to a wider audience.

The camera system at the heart of Redmi Note 14 Series is AI crafted for flagship photography. Leading the way, the Pro variants feature a powerful 200MP pro-grade AI camera system with optical image stabilization (OIS), enabling users to capture incredible detail.

Moreover, editing has also been transformed on the Pro models with advanced AI features, such as AI Image Expansion, which extends the background for a more immersive shot, and AI Erase Pro, which enables easy removal of unwanted objects without third-party apps. In addition to AI Erase, the base models also feature AI Sky to swap backgrounds easily. This seamless integration of AI tools enhances photos' quality and streamlines the editing process, bringing professional-level results within reach.

Redmi Note 14 Series is built to meet the demands of everyday life with robust drop, splash, and scratch resistance. This begins with an All-Star Armor Structure consisting of helpful additions like a high-strength aluminum composite frame, energy-absorbing foam, and polymer buffering material, present in Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G for enhanced drop resistance.

Redmi Note 14 Series offers robust performance and long-lasting battery life. Thanks to the advanced chipsets inside, these devices effortlessly handle multitasking, from video calls to gaming and everything in between. The highest-tier model, Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, is equipped with the globally debuting, advanced 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, bringing speed and responsiveness. Meanwhile, its 5110mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge provides lasting power from start to finish. Designed to handle extreme conditions,

From the high-resolution camera systems with advanced AI tools, to the rugged dust and water-resistant design, powerful performance and long-lasting battery, Redmi Note 14 Series sets a new standard in its category by bringing premium features to a wider audience, offering exceptional value in every aspect.