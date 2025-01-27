Ellis Martin Report: Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT) Drills Over 1 Oz Gold Equiv And Over 4.2 Oz Gold Equiv In Bonanza Zone
In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk radio we speak with Roger Rosmus, CEO of Goliath Resources (CVE:GOT) (OTCMKTS:GOTRF) as the company reports drilling remarkable hole assaying 34.52 g/t AuEq (1.11 oz/T AuEq) over 39.00 Meters, including 132.93 g/t AuEq (4.27 oz/T AuEq) over 10.00 meters, plus several high-grade holes with multiple intercepts, system remains wide open, Golden Triangle, B.C. assays pending for 89 out of 105 drill holes.
Mr. Rosmus explains why this company may be considered a potential upside opportunity as the market recognizes perhaps the biggest find in Western Canada since Essay Creek.
