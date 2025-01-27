Ellis Martin Report: Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT) Drills Over 1 Oz Gold Equiv And Over 4.2 Oz Gold Equiv In Bonanza Zone

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk we speak with Roger Rosmus, CEO of Goliath Resources (CVE:GOT) (OTCMKTS:GOTRF) as the company reports remarkable hole assaying 34.52 g/t AuEq (1.11 oz/T AuEq) over 39.00 Meters, including 132.93 g/t AuEq (4.27 oz/T AuEq) over 10.00 meters, plus several high-grade holes with multiple intercepts, system remains wide open, Golden Triangle, B.C. assays pending for 89 out of 105 drill holes.

Mr. Rosmus explains why this company may be considered a potential upside opportunity as the market recognizes perhaps the biggest find in Western Canada since Essay Creek.

