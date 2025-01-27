Bitget Leverages AI Algorithms for Token Listing with the Launch of Bitget Seed

(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Victoria, Seychelles – Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is introducing Bitget Seed, an AI-powered platform designed to identify and list early-stage Web3 projects with immense growth potential. This launch represents a strategic move toward combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly trading solutions, offering Bitget users a semi-permissionless way to explore and trade digital assets that are currently only available on-chain.

Bitget Seed employs advanced AI algorithms to analyze vast amounts of on-chain data, using key metrics such as trading activity, contract security, token distribution, liquidity, and future potential to curate a list of promising tokens. By automating this complex process, the platform ensures users can efficiently discover emerging crypto assets while maintaining transparency and reducing entry barriers for early-stage projects.

To trade coins listed on Bitget Seed, users need to complete Bitget KYC certification and create a Bitget Web3 Wallet, which serves as the gateway to this advanced platform. Transactions on Bitget Seed are subject to a 0.3% platform fee, in addition to real-time on-chain gas fees. To simplify the user experience, the platform integrates the GetGas feature from Bitget Wallet, enabling seamless token purchases using USDT without requiring separate gas tokens.

Initially supporting the Solana blockchain, Bitget Seed plans to expand to additional chains, further democratizing access to Web3 projects. Starting on January 20, 2025, Bitget Seed will debut with SOL and five Solana ecosystem tokens, marking the platform’s first step in empowering users to discover high-potential crypto assets. Following this, Bitget Seed will maintain a daily cadence of listing up to 5 new projects, ensuring a consistent influx of fresh opportunities based on market dynamics and AI-driven evaluations.

Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget, elaborated on the vision behind Bitget Seed: "Decentralized exchanges operate with permissionless listing, allowing any asset to be traded freely. Centralized exchanges, on the other hand, adopt permission systems to ensure the integrity of their offerings. With Bitget Seed, we are exploring a hybrid approach—an AI-driven, semi-permissionless system that uses advanced algorithms to identify tokens with potential, while offering users the transparency of a curated platform."

In addition to offering a marketplace for emerging assets, Bitget Seed serves as a transparent pipeline for potential future listings on the Bitget Exchange. While not every token on Bitget Seed is guaranteed a listing, the platform provides a curated environment for users to engage with projects that demonstrate strong alignment with key blockchain trends, community growth, and technological innovation.

This launch underscores Bitget's commitment to empowering the crypto community with smarter trading solutions. By leveraging AI, Bitget Seed not only simplifies the discovery of high-potential tokens but also addresses the challenges of scalability and efficiency in evaluating a rapidly growing market of crypto assets.

With the introduction of Bitget Seed, Bitget solidifies its role as a pioneer in integrating AI with crypto trading, offering both transparency and accessibility to its global user base. This initiative sets a new benchmark for how centralized platforms can balance innovation, security, and inclusivity in the Web3 era, marking another step forward in Bitget's mission to lead the evolution of smarter and more intuitive crypto trading experiences.



About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.



