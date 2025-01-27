India Inks ₹3,800 Crore Brahmos Missile Deal With Indonesia: All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India has secured an agreement to export Brahmos missiles worth around ₹3,800 crore (USD 450 million) to Indonesia , according to a News18 report. India is one of the few countries in the world capable of building aircraft carriers indigenously.

Earlier on January 26, senior officials from Jakarta expressed the interest in cooperation on aircraft carrier during recent meetings with the Indian side, defence sources told ANI.

“Indian officials are also working on enhancing cooperation with Jakarta in the field of shipbuilding,” they added.

India has successfully delivered the BrahMos missile to the Philippines, which had placed an order worth over USD 335 million a few years ago. The missile deliveries are already underway, with more expected soon.

Countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and several in the Middle East have expressed interest in the India-Russia joint venture missile system, which includes numerous components from Russia.

India-Indonesia realtions

Notably, at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, paid a State Visit to India from January 23-26. He also attended the celebrations for the 76th Republic Day of India as the Chief Guest.

He was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several Ministers, senior Indonesian government officials, and a business delegation.

Earlier on January 25, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaideep Mazumdar, speaking about the development of ties in the defence sector, said,“The defence industry cooperation is one of the important areas that was mentioned. Everything from joint exercises to far greater coordination and collaboration to greater talks to greater training exchanges, as well as things like repair and maintenance of common platforms, was discussed.”