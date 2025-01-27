Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market Size, Trends, & Insights By 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) is a sophisticated way of actively reducing emissions, wherein a catalyst is utilized to inject a liquid-reductant agent into the exhaust stream of a diesel engine. Diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) is urea designed for use in automobiles and is the most frequent reducing agent used. This molecule kickstarts a chemical reaction that converts nitrous oxide to harmless byproducts like water, nitrogen, and trace amounts of carbon

Market Dynamics Implementation of Emission Control Regulations by the Drives the Global Market

The government has enacted rigorous regulations aimed at regulating the release of pollutants stemming from the combustion of diverse fuels, such as diesel fuel, fuel oil, petrol, gasoline, biodiesel, and comparable substances, in automobiles. The Euro 6 standard, as mandated by the European Union Directive, serves as the latest emission regulation. Its major aim is to address the release of harmful gases, including nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, and hydrocarbons, from vehicle exhaust systems.

Likewise, catalyst converters are a feature of car catalysts. The emission control device helps comply with government emissions requirements by converting harmful and offensive gases released by engines into less dangerous pollutants. As a result, the strict enforcement of laws governing pollution control acts as a stimulant for the rise in demand for automobile selective catalytic reduction technology , propelling the market's worldwide growth.

Innovations in Emission Control Catalysts Create Tremendous Opportunities

Key players in the emission reduction technology market are investing in improving and developing catalysts. For instance, Johnson Matthey Inc., a leading automotive catalyst producer, focuses on developing a three-way catalyst for future vehicles, improving fuel efficiency and reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions substantially at lower operating temperatures. A three-way catalyst can reduce the emitted pollutants from vehicles at 100% conversion efficiency at its operational temperature, above 400oC, which is considerably higher. Such innovations in automotive catalysts are anticipated to provide future growth opportunities for the market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market shareholder and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 14.9% during the projected period. The automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market research has been examined throughout Asia-Pacific, which comprises China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the remaining regions of the region. Numerous international companies operating in Asia-Pacific, like Faurecia and Plastic Omnium SA, have developed advancements in emission control technologies that support the region's market expansion.

In addition, the growth of the regional selective catalytic reduction (SCR) vehicle industry is also supported by funding from leading emission control technology manufacturers and government regulations such as UN Environment Programs. In order to innovate and improve technologically, automakers are collaborating with producers of pollution control technology to form joint ventures, which is helping to drive the market's growth.

Key Highlights



The global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market size was valued at USD 11.83 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 13.22 billion in 2025 to USD 32.28 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By components, the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market is categorized into urea tanks, urea pumps, ECUs, and injectors. The urea tank segment dominates the global market and is predicted to register a CAGR of 10.12% during the projected period.

By vehicle type, the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market is bifurcated into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles passenger vehicle segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Based on fuel type, the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market is fragmented into gasoline and diesel. The diesel segment dominates the global market and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market shareholder and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 14.9% during the projected period.

Competitive Players

Key players operating in the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market are Bosal, Faurecia, Johnson Matthey, Magneti Marelli SPA., Plastic Omnium SA, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Walker® replacement selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems announced the availability of over 1400,000 passenger cars operating in Europe, according to Tenneco's DRiVTM Motorparts division. Tenneco is a top provider of clean air technology, including SCR systems, to international producers of light- and commercial vehicles as well as machinery for rail, marine, and industrial uses.

Segmentation

By Component



Urea Tank

Urea Pump

ECU

Injector Others



Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle



Gasoline Diesel



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

By Vehicle TypeBy Fuel TypeBy Regions