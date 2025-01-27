Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors Of The ESS Pharma Inc. Class Action

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX ) securities between December 12, 2023 and October 31, 2024. ESSA is a clinical stage company that focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the of prostate cancer. The Company's lead product candidate was masofaniten, which was in clinical trial in combination with enzalutamide compared with enzalutamide alone in patients with metastatic CRPC.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Misled Investors Regarding the Efficacy of its Drug Candidate Masofaniten

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) masofaniten in combination with enzalutamide had no clear efficacy benefit over enzalutamide alone; (ii) accordingly, masofaniten in combination with enzalutamide was less effective in treating prostate cancer than defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) the M-E Combination Study was unlikely to meet its prespecified Phase 2 primary endpoint; and (iv) accordingly, defendants had overstated masofaniten's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects.

The complaint alleges that on October 31, 2024, ESSA issued a press release announcing its decision to terminate Phase 2 of the M-E Combination Study, citing "a protocol-specified interim review of the safety, PK [pharmacokinetics] and efficacy data, which showed a much higher rate of PSA90 response in patients treated with enzalutamide monotherapy . . . than were expected based upon historical data" and "no clear efficacy benefit seen with the combination of masofaniten plus enzalutamide compared to enzalutamide single agent." The Company further advised that "a futility analysis determined a low likelihood of meeting the prespecified primary endpoint of the study" and that, "[a]s part of the effort to focus its resources," it was "planning to terminate the other remaining company-sponsored and investigator-sponsored clinical studies evaluating masofaniten either as a monotherapy or in combination with other agents." On this news, ESSA's stock price fell $3.80 per share, or 73.08%, to close at $1.40 per share on November 1, 2024.

