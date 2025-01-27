XRP Price Faces Bearish Movement: Important Levels To Monitor

(MENAFN- Breaking) The token struggled to maintain momentum above the $3.20 mark, eventually sliding below $3.00 and is now attempting to initiate a recovery trend.



XRP experienced a corrective downturn from the $3.20 threshold.

Currently, the price is trading below $3.050 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

On the hourly chart of XRP /USD sourced from Kraken , a crucial bullish trend line was breached with support at $3.120. If the XRP /USD pair manages to hold above the $3.00 support, a new upward movement could be anticipated.

XRP Price Slips Below Key Level

XRP encountered resistance near $3.20 and underwent a downward correction, mirroring similar movements in Bitcoin and Ethereum . The price dropped below supports at $3.15 and $3.12.

A significant bullish trend line at $3.120 was broken on the XRP /USD hourly chart, with the pair dipping below the $3.00 level and forming a low at $2.940 before consolidating losses.

The price now hovers below $3.120 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average, making a minor breakthrough above the 23.6% Fib retracement level from its recent swing low.

To the upside, resistance may emerge around $3.050 or the 50% Fib retracement level, with major hurdles at $3.150 and $3.20 in the near term.

A sustained breakout above $3.20 could propel the price towards $3.250, followed by potential resistance at $3.350 and $3.3650, with a notable barrier at $3.450.

Possible Further Declines?

If XRP fails to breach the $3.050 resistance, another downward movement might ensue, with initial support at $3.00 and subsequent major support at $2.950.

A breakdown below $2.950 could lead to continued declines towards the $2.880 support and possibly the $2.750 zone.

Technical Indicators

The MACD for XRP /USD is displaying bearish momentum, while the RSI is currently below the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $3.00 and $2.950.

Key Resistance Levels – $3.050 and $3.120.

